US stocks rise after banks set positive tone for 2nd-quarter earnings

US stocks jumped on Friday after US banks reported second-quarter earnings results.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both beat estimates and showed no signs of a slowing economy.

Investors are expecting the second-quarter earnings season to represent a trough for corporate profits.

US stocks rose on Friday after US banks including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup reported solid second-quarter earnings results.

Results from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo beat analyst estimates, while Citigroup posted mixed results that were weighed down by a disappointment in its investment banking division. Results from all the large-cap banks, as well as asset management giant BlackRock, showed no signs that the economy is on the verge of entering a recession, as some economists expect.

Investors expect second-quarter earnings results to represent a trough for corporate profits before they rebound as inflation continues to fall and the Federal Reserve nears its end of interest rate hikes. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates one more time at its policy meeting later this month.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Friday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.43% to $76.56 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 0.36% to $81.07.

Gold fell 0.19% to $1,960.10 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 2 basis points to 3.79%.

Bitcoin fell 1.02% to $31,153, while ether dropped 0.69% to $1,990.40.

