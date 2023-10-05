US stocks rise as bond yields pull back from 16-year highs

A trader works during the Fed rate announcement on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2019. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

US stocks moved higher on Wednesday, while bond yields declined Tuesday's highs.

ADP reported private payrolls climbed 89,000 in September, below forecasts of 160,000.

The 10-year Treasury pulled back from its highest mark since 2007, hovering around 4.72%.

US stocks moved higher on Wednesday, as the 10-year US Treasury yield retreated slightly after hitting 16-year highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 100 points and the Nasdaq Composite rose more than 1% after private payroll data pointed to a weakening labor market, a sign traders hoped would take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to keep tightening monetary policy.

ADP reported before opening bell that private payrolls grew by 89,000 in September, well below the Dow Jones estimate of 160,000, and down from the revised reading of 180,000 in August.

The data comes ahead of Friday's nonfarm payroll report for September, which will be a closely watched gauge for investors to determine the next likely move for the Fed.

"We don't normally give the ADP report much credence, but it could be a harbinger of a weaker than expected employment report," Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade North America said in a note Wednesday.

Oil prices also plunged as fears over demand destruction were aired by JPMorgan analysts and data showed weakening demand for gasoline in the US.

Wall Street remains split on what comes next for equities after back-t0-back tough trading months.

"October can seem as difficult as September, but historically it transitions into a more hospitable market environment," LPL chief global strategist Quincy Krosby told Insider earlier in the day. "The intense sell off has pushed the market into a deeper oversold condition that also makes valuations more attractive."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,129.55, up 0.39% (+127.17 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,236.01, up 1.35%

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices plunged, with West Texas Intermediate down 5% to $84.75 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, moved lower 5.11% to $86.27 a barrel.

Gold edged lower 0.15% to $1,838.60 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield dipped seven points to hover at 4.72%.

Bitcoin climbed 1.67% to $27,773.

