US stocks rise as investors look to close out strong month of gains

Filip De Mott
·2 min read
smiling stock exchange trader happy
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of December 4, 2015 in New York City.Andrew Burton/Getty Images

  • US stocks traded higher early Monday as investors look to wrap up a strong month of gains.

  • All three indices rose by at least 3% in July, amid cooling inflation and a strong earnings season.

  • On Thursday, Apple and Amazon will publish their earnings reports.

US equities rose on Monday morning as investors looked to finish off a month of ample gains, driven by strong earnings and cooling inflation.

So far in July, the S&P 500 rose 3%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which enjoyed a 13-day winning streak this month, gained 3.1%.

More earnings are coming this week, with tech giants Apple and Amazon set to publish results on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as Wall Street starts to gain more confidence in a soft landing for the economy, the Labor Department will release monthly payroll data on Friday.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly at the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Monday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

Read the original article on Business Insider