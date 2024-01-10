Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,783.45
    +26.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,695.73
    +170.57 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.65
    +111.94 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,970.26
    +2.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.28
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.70
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0300
    +0.0110 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    +0.0032 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6310
    +1.2280 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    47,426.93
    +1,304.35 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.76
    -32.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    34,441.72
    +678.54 (+2.01%)
     

US stocks rise as investors turn their focus to coming December inflation report

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A trader works on the floor of the NYSEThomson Reuters

  • Stocks edged up on Wednesday as traders looked ahead to December inflation data on Thursday.

  • Prices are expected to have risen 3.2% year over year, running slightly hotter than the prior month.

  • Bitcoin fell as investors reeled from a fake announcement that the SEC had approved a spot ETF.

US stocks rose on Wednesday as traders looked ahead to the release of inflation data on Thursday, which will give the Fed more guidance on where to take interest rates this year.

Economists polled by Dow Jones estimate consumer prices rose 3.2% year over year in December, slightly faster than in November, when prices grew 3.1%.

The report could swing expectations for Fed rate cuts this year. Markets have priced in a 66% chance central bankers could begin slashing interest rates by March, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Those odds are up from 43% a month ago.

Meanwhile, bitcoin slumped as investors reeled from a fake announcement late Tuesday that the SEC had approved a spot bitcoin ETF. The regulator's decision on whether a bitcoin ETF should be allowed is due today.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Wednesday:

Here's what else is happening today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 0.89% to $72.87 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 0.71% to $78.14 a barrel.

  • Gold inched slipped 0.01% to $2,030.07 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield eased two basis points to 3.992%.

  • Bitcoin slumped 3% to trade around $45,190.

Read the original article on Business Insider

