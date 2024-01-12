US stocks rise as investors weigh bank earnings and wholesale inflation data

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks rose on Friday as investors weighed bank earnings and wholesale inflation data.

The producer price index rose 1% in December from a year ago, coming in cooler than expected.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo reported earnings.

US stocks rose on Friday as investors weighed subdued wholesale inflation data and fourth-quarter earnings from top banks.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reported, along with Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth as earnings season kicked off.

Meanwhile, the producer price index rose 1% in December from a year ago, coming in below forecasts after a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation print on Thursday.

"Markets are shrugging off yesterday's CPI report since the underlying inflation trend is improving and the Fed can legitimately consider cutting rates this year," Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, said. "The inflation pipeline is clearing and consumer prices will gradually get to the Fed's 2% target. Investors must be patient during the slow-moving disinflationary process."

Following the data release, yields on the 2-year note dipped to their lowest levels since mid-May 2023, Roach highlighted.

Here's where US indexes stood as the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. on Friday:

Here's what else is going on:

Oil prices spiked as tensions in the Middle East escalated, with analysts warning that retaliation from the West will drive up market volatility.

Kevin O'Leary said the economy would have to crash for bitcoin to hit Cathie Wood's prediction of $1.5 million by 2030.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen shared three common investing mistakes to avoid.

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices rallied, with West Texas Intermediate up 3.19% to $74.32 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 3.06% to $79.78 a barrel.

Gold climbed 2% to $2,059.50 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 3.6 basis points to at 3.939%.

Bitcoin slipped 1.03% to $45,747.

