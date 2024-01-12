Advertisement
US stocks rise as investors weigh bank earnings and wholesale inflation data

Aruni Soni
·2 min read
NYSE traders
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • US stocks rose on Friday as investors weighed bank earnings and wholesale inflation data.

  • The producer price index rose 1% in December from a year ago, coming in cooler than expected.

  • Meanwhile, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo reported earnings.

US stocks rose on Friday as investors weighed subdued wholesale inflation data and fourth-quarter earnings from top banks.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reported, along with Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth as earnings season kicked off.

Meanwhile, the producer price index rose 1% in December from a year ago, coming in below forecasts after a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation print on Thursday.

"Markets are shrugging off yesterday's CPI report since the underlying inflation trend is improving and the Fed can legitimately consider cutting rates this year," Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, said. "The inflation pipeline is clearing and consumer prices will gradually get to the Fed's 2% target. Investors must be patient during the slow-moving disinflationary process."

Following the data release, yields on the 2-year note dipped to their lowest levels since mid-May 2023, Roach highlighted.

Here's where US indexes stood as the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. on Friday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Read the original article on Business Insider

