U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.77
    +8.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.71
    +115.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,031.81
    -3.15 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.83
    +21.15 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.05
    +2.42 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1730
    +0.0800 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    -0.0083 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1930
    +0.6710 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,805.95
    -191.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.08
    -7.43 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.54
    +25.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,710.62
    +91.28 (+0.28%)
     

US stocks rise as jobs data dampens fears of a tighter Fed

Filip De Mott
·2 min read
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 28, 2023 in New York City.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 28, 2023 in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • US stocks rose as fears diminished that the Fed would raise interest rates again.

  • Nonfarm payrolls climbed 187,000, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in August.

  • Meanwhile, job gains from previous months were revised lower, indicating less pressure in the labor market.

US stocks climbed Friday as the latest jobs report data diminished concerns of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Nonfarm payrolls climbed 187,000 in August, topping expectations. But wage growth was subdued, the unemployment rate rose to 3.8% from 3.5%, and job gains from prior months were revised lower. They added to earlier indications of a cooler labor market.

"The Fed couldn't hope for a better report in their fight against inflation," Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance Chris Zaccarelli said in a statement, adding: "If the economy can continue to expand and the labor market can cool at a slow pace, rather than at a rapid clip, then the Fed can afford to leave rates where they are and patiently wait for (current) higher rates to do their work."

After the jobs report, the odds on Wall Street for a Fed rate hike this month and later this year dropped.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Friday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Read the original article on Business Insider