US stocks rise as markets prepare for Fed's next policy decision

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks rose slightly as traders brace for the Fed's next rate move.

Markets are pricing in 87% odds the US central bank will hike by 25 basis points.

This will mark the 10th increase in borrowing costs since March of 2022.

US stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's next big policy decision.

All eyes will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference this afternoon for signals about future rate moves.

Traders are pricing in an 87.4% chance the central bank will hike rates by 25 basis points, data from the CME Group's FedWatch tool shows. That would mark the 10th increase in borrowing costs since March of 2022.

Investors also have their eyes on corporate earnings. Apple is slated to report first-quarter results after the market close on Thursday.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Wednesday:

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 3% to $69.53 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 2.8% to $73.24.

Gold rose 0.15% to $2,026 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 5 basis points to 3.39%.

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $28,342.

