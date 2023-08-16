US stocks slide amid banking fears, weak China data

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

US stocks slid on Tuesday as investors fretted over the banking sector and took in data showing another weak month for China's economy.

Bank stocks fell after a Fitch analyst said it may downgrade a handful of US lenders, if the overall "operating environment" rating for the industry worsens further. Shares of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo traded lower, while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange traded fund fell 3%.

Investors were also discouraged by another disappointing month for China's economy, with the nation reporting lower-than-expected industrial production, retail sales, and exports for July.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,946.39, down 1.02% (361.24 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,631.05, down 1.14%

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 1.88% to $80.94 a barrel. Brent, the international benchmark, fell 1.6% to $84.83 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.31% to $1,902.46 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose 2.7 basis points to 4.209%.

Bitcoin fell 0.59% to $29,156.

