US stocks slide as oil prices climb and investors brace for August inflation report

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

US stocks slipped Tuesday, while oil prices climbed ahead of Tuesday's release of the August inflation report.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, surged above $91 a barrel. WTI jumped toward $90.

Oracle stock tumbled 10% in early trading after the company reported weak quarterly revenue.

US stocks fell to open Tuesday's trading session, while oil prices pushed higher and investors turned their attention to Wednesday's inflation report for August.

Last week, Brent crude, the international benchmark, had breached the $90 a barrel threshold for the first time in 10 months. On Tuesday it climbed above $91 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude headed back toward $90.

Investors are bracing for a slate of economic data, including Wednesday's release of the August consumer price index report, which will help inform the Federal Reserve's next steps in policy. On Thursday, the producer price index report is scheduled for release.

Oracle stock, meanwhile, plunged 10% in early trading. The software company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and guidance.

Other Big Tech rivals including Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft also slipped Tuesday morning. Investors will also be watching Apple closely, as the company is set to reveal features of the new iPhone 15 later in the afternoon.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the market opened 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,573.11, down 0.26% (-90.61 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,867.78, down 0.36%

Here's what else is going on:

Story continues

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 1.57% to $88.65 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched higher 1.27% to $91.80 a barrel.

Gold edged lower 0.8% to $1,931.60 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower 2 basis points to 4.268%.

Bitcoin climbed 4.56% to $26,193.

Read the original article on Business Insider