US stocks slip ahead of debt-ceiling talks as default fears creep into markets

Phil Rosen
Joe Biden
Joe Biden speaking at an event on September 16, 2014.

  • US stocks slipped Tuesday as investors watched for updates on the debt ceiling stalemate.

  • President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are scheduled to convene Tuesday to discuss the debt ceiling.

  • April's consumer price index reading is due Wednesday.

US stocks slipped Tuesday, with investors awaiting developments on the hotly contested debt ceiling stalemate.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday afternoon to discuss the matter, and both sides have signaled that it's a chance for a conversation but a conclusion to the negotiations remains unlikely.

Meanwhile, more pressure was on regional banks stocks early Tuesday, with PacWest dropping more than 8% and Western Alliance slipping 3.1%.

On Wednesday, traders will be watching for the release of April's consumer price index report, and then the producer price index on Thursday.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

