Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,698.35
    -70.02 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,082.00
    -475.92 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,777.94
    -225.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.84
    -38.12 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.82
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.40
    -7.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    -0.0450 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2641
    -0.0090 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4150
    -0.4300 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,594.50
    +1,338.36 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.37
    +16.23 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,715.68
    +77.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,675.94
    +456.55 (+1.37%)
     
Survey:

What are your predictions for markets and the economy in 2024? Take our survey.

US stocks slip from record heights as recession fears offset rate-cut optimism

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
US stocks slip from record heights as recession fears offset rate-cut optimism
trader upset worried mad angry
Getty Images / Spencer Platt

  • US stocks slipped on Wednesday as traders mulled the risk of recession in 2024.

  • Those fears have cooled extreme bullishness among investors.

  • The Dow retreated from record highs after nine straight gains.

US stocks slipped Wednesday as traders mulled Fed rate cut risks into next year and the outlook for a US recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from record highs after nine straight gains. The S&P 500 also pulled back after nearing its all-time high.

Markets have grown concerned about implications of the Fed's expected rate cuts next year. Lower rates could indicate a slowing economy, or one that may be already on the path to recession.

The New York Fed is pricing in a 51% chance a recession will arrive by November 2024. Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a 71% chance the Fed could slash interest rates 150 basis points or more by the end of next year.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement