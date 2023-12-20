US stocks slip from record heights as recession fears offset rate-cut optimism

US stocks slipped on Wednesday as traders mulled the risk of recession in 2024.

Those fears have cooled extreme bullishness among investors.

The Dow retreated from record highs after nine straight gains.

Markets have grown concerned about implications of the Fed's expected rate cuts next year. Lower rates could indicate a slowing economy, or one that may be already on the path to recession.

The New York Fed is pricing in a 51% chance a recession will arrive by November 2024. Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a 71% chance the Fed could slash interest rates 150 basis points or more by the end of next year.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,466.13, down 0.24% (91.79 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,992.73, down 0.07%

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate 1.45% to $75.02 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, surged 1.31% to $80.27 a barrel.

Gold ticked lower 0.03% to $2,039.65 per ounce.

The 10-year yield fell 3 basis points to hover at 3.892%.

Bitcoin rose 2.66% to $43,686.

