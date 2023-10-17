Advertisement
US stocks slump as bond yields rise after September retail sales blow past estimates

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
US stocks slump as bond yields rise after September retail sales blow past estimates
Trader NYSE
Bryan R Smith/Reuters

  • US stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors took in a hot retail sales report.

  • Retail sales jumped 0.7% in September from the prior month, more than double forecasts for a 0.3% gain.

  • Meanwhile, investors raised their odds of a potential Fed rate hike to come in November.

US stocks slumped on Tuesday as a hot retail sales report stoked fears that interest rates will stay higher-for-longer, sending bond yields up.

Retail sales jumped 0.7% over the month of September, the Commerce Department reported, nearly double the expected 0.3% increase.

A resilient economy raises the odds that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates or keep rates higher for longer to cool off growth. Investors priced in a 12% chance for a November rate hike as of Tuesday, up from a 5.2% chance priced in yesterday, the CME FedWatch tool shows.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note surged 12 basis points to trade around 4.83%.

"Consumer spending remains remarkably resilient and is actually accelerating in discretionary categories such as dining and big-ticket items such as new cars," Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman said in a note.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

Read the original article on Business Insider

