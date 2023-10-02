US stocks trade mixed as 10-year Treasury yield jumps ahead of Jerome Powell's speech

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

US stocks traded mixed on Monday as Treasury yields continued to spike higher.

The US 10-year yield has risen over 7 basis points as investors weigh the path of monetary policy.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, is set to speak on Monday at a roundtable discussion.

US stocks traded mixed on Monday as Treasury yields jumped ahead of comments from Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, that may offer hints about upcoming monetary policy.

Powell is set to speak with Patrick Harker, the president of the Philadelphia Fed, at a roundtable discussion on Monday, and 10-year Treasury yields have jumped over 7 basis points to 4.64%.

Persistently stubborn inflation may even drive 10-year yields to 5%, Wall Street giants such as Bill Ackman and Larry Fink have said.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,452.81, down 0.16% (54.69 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,262.48, up 0.33%

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 0.74% to $91.07 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged 0.85% lower to $92.84 a barrel.

Gold declined 0.72% to $1,834.55 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose 7.9 basis points to 4.65%.

Bitcoin increased 1.02% to $27192.

Read the original article on Business Insider