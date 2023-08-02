US stocks trade mixed amid earnings rush and fresh economic data

Gen Z is putting more stock into careers in finance, with one in four recent graduates considering the field a top career sector. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

US stocks finished mixed Tuesday amid more earnings reports and fresh economic data.

The number of job openings dropped by more than expected, according to Labor Department data.

A gauge of manufacturing activity slightly improved but still signaled contraction.

US stocks finished mixed on Tuesday amid more earnings reports and fresh economic data that pointed to some weakening.

Dow stocks Merck and Caterpillar reported quarterly earnings that topped forecasts, while fellow blue chip Pfizer gave mixed results.

The Labor Department reported that job openings in June fell to 9.582 million from 9.824 million in the prior month, below forecasts for about 9.6 million.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index edged up to 46.4 in July from 46.0 in June, still signalling contraction and missing views for 46.8.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET closing bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is happening:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dipped 0.5% to $81.41 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 0.6% to $84.96.

Gold slipped 1.3% to $1,982.50 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 8.8 basis points up to 4.045%.

Bitcoin edged up 0.1% to $29,237.

Read the original article on Business Insider