US stocks trade mixed amid rush of quarterly earnings reports

History suggests that bond yields aren't actually that high, compared to prior decades. Michael M. Santiago / Getty

US stocks traded mixed on Tuesday following a record-breaking session on Monday.

That came amid a rush of fourth-quarter earnings reports.

Shares of United Airlines and Verizon jumped on better-than-expected results.

US stocks were mixed Tuesday amid a flood of earnings reports after indexes set fresh record highs in the prior session.

United Airlines and Verizon jumped after outpacing their earnings estimates, while 3M and GE fell after their reports. Tesla and Netflix are also due to report fourth-quarter earnings later this week.

Investors are also looking to the release of more inflation data and fourth-quarter GDP data this week, helping inform the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,910.56, down 0.24% (91.25 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 15,390.43, up 0.20%

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 1.4% to $73.65 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.35% to $78.96 a barrel.

Gold stayed essentially flat at $2,024.05 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3.4 basis points to 4.128%.

Bitcoin slid 2.2% to $38.744.

