U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,864.60
    +14.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,905.45
    -96.36 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,425.94
    +65.66 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.27
    -7.11 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,030.60
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    +0.0480 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2694
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3010
    +0.3230 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,574.11
    -146.98 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

US stocks trade mixed amid rush of quarterly earnings reports

Filip De Mott
·2 min read
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in October 2023
History suggests that bond yields aren't actually that high, compared to prior decades.Michael M. Santiago / Getty

  • US stocks traded mixed on Tuesday following a record-breaking session on Monday.

  • That came amid a rush of fourth-quarter earnings reports.

  • Shares of United Airlines and Verizon jumped on better-than-expected results.

US stocks were mixed Tuesday amid a flood of earnings reports after indexes set fresh record highs in the prior session.

United Airlines and Verizon jumped after outpacing their earnings estimates, while 3M and GE fell after their reports. Tesla and Netflix are also due to report fourth-quarter earnings later this week.

Investors are also looking to the release of more inflation data and fourth-quarter GDP data this week, helping inform the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 1.4% to $73.65 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.35% to $78.96 a barrel.

  • Gold stayed essentially flat at $2,024.05 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3.4 basis points to 4.128%.

  • Bitcoin slid 2.2% to $38.744.

Read the original article on Business Insider

