US stocks trade mixed as bond yields spike after hot retail sales data

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury surged, trading around 4.8%. Thomson Reuters

Stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as bond yields surged after a blowout retail sales report.

Retail sales jumped 0.7% in September from the prior month, more than double forecasts.

Investors fretted over higher-for-longer interest rates as economic data remains hot.

US stocks finished mixed on Tuesday as investors took in higher Treasury yields and a hotter-than-expected retail sales report.

Retail sales rose 0.7% through the month of September, blowing past economists' expectations for a 0.3% monthly gain.

The hot economic data means investors are pricing in higher-for-longer interest rates from the Federal Reserve, as officials have suggested rate cuts are out of the question until the economy sees more substantial cooling. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury surged 12 basis points, topping 4.8%.

"Retail sales showed a big upside surprise today, to the Fed's dismay," Bolvin Wealth Management Group president Gina Bolvin said in a note on Tuesday. "The odds are at a coin flip for the prospect of more hikes this year, and the market is pricing in cuts in July."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,997.65, up 0.04% (13.11 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,533.75, down 0.25%

Here's what else is going on:

Story continues

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate ticking 0.12% higher to $86.75 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched up 0.48% to $90.08 a barrel.

Gold edged rose 0.21% to $1,924.20 per ounce.

The 10-year yield surged 12 basis points to hover at 4.834%.

Bitcoin slipped 1.04% to $28,411.

Read the original article on Business Insider