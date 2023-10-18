Advertisement
US stocks trade mixed as bond yields spike after hot retail sales data

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
US stocks trade mixed as bond yields spike after hot retail sales data
A trader looks on while waiting for the initial price of Tencent Music Entertainment company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury surged, trading around 4.8%.Thomson Reuters

  • Stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as bond yields surged after a blowout retail sales report.

  • Retail sales jumped 0.7% in September from the prior month, more than double forecasts.

  • Investors fretted over higher-for-longer interest rates as economic data remains hot.

US stocks finished mixed on Tuesday as investors took in higher Treasury yields and a hotter-than-expected retail sales report.

Retail sales rose 0.7% through the month of September, blowing past economists' expectations for a 0.3% monthly gain.

The hot economic data means investors are pricing in higher-for-longer interest rates from the Federal Reserve, as officials have suggested rate cuts are out of the question until the economy sees more substantial cooling. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury surged 12 basis points, topping 4.8%.

"Retail sales showed a big upside surprise today, to the Fed's dismay," Bolvin Wealth Management Group president Gina Bolvin said in a note on Tuesday. "The odds are at a coin flip for the prospect of more hikes this year, and the market is pricing in cuts in July."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday: 

Here's what else is going on: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • Oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate ticking 0.12% higher to $86.75 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched up 0.48% to $90.08 a barrel.

  • Gold edged rose 0.21% to $1,924.20 per ounce.

  • The 10-year yield surged 12 basis points to hover at 4.834%.

  • Bitcoin slipped 1.04% to $28,411.

