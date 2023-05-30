US stocks trade mixed after debt ceiling deal and ongoing AI frenzy

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

US stocks were mixed on Tuesday after a debt ceiling deal was reached in Congress before the upcoming deadline.

The deal still needs to be voted on in the House and Senate chambers of Congress.

Investors continue to bid up artificial intelligence stocks like Nvidia, which reached a $1 trillion valuation.

US stocks traded mixed on Tuesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden reached a debt ceiling deal over the weekend.

The deal would raise the debt ceiling until January 2025 and includes various spending cuts and deficit reduction measures, including keeping non-defense discretionary spending roughly flat in 2024, with only a 1% increase in 2025.

Part of the deal includes new work requirements for recipients of food stamps, and some IRS funding will be clawed back under the agreement. The deal will allow the US to avoid the fast-approaching "X-date," in which the Treasury runs out of money to pay its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimates that day could come on June 5.

The deal still has to be voted on and passed in the House and Senate chambers of Congress before going to Biden for his signature.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence stocks continued to jump on Tuesday, with shares of Nvidia up 4%, reaching a $1 trillion valuation for the first time ever.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET opening bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.77% to $70.66 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dropped 2.92% to $74.82.

Gold rose 1.59% to $1,975.30 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 7 basis points to 3.74%.

Bitcoin rose 0.78% to $27,962, while ether jumped 1.10% to $1,913.

