US stocks trade mixed as investors await big inflation report

Traders look on after trading was halted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020 Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors brace for more economic data, with the March consumer price index report scheduled for release Wednesday morning.

Estimates suggest inflation will show a year-over-year pace of 5.2% in March, according to Bloomberg estimates, which would be a deceleration from February's 6% rate.

The inflation report should give investors a better idea if the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again at its May FOMC meeting. Inflation still remains well above the Fed's long-term target of 2%.

Investors are also preparing for the first-quarter earnings season, which starts with mega-cap banks JPMorgan and Wells Fargo Friday morning. Analysts have lowered their Q1 S&P 500 earnings estimates to $50.76 per share from $54.13 at the start of the year, according to DataTrek Research.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. ET close on Tuesday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.12% to $81.43 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, jumped 1.59% to $85.52.

Gold rose 0.77% to $2,019.30 per ounce.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose one basis point to 3.43%.

Bitcoin rose 0.16% to $30,196, while ether fell 1.43% to $1,896.

