US stocks trade mixed as investors assess wave of earnings results from big companies

US stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors digested earnings reports from big corporations. Stocks trended higher in the morning, boosted by strong economic growth in China, but reversed gains later in the day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite ending slightly down slightly.
Though Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson beat earnings expectations, Goldman Sachs missed analysts' revenue estimates, sending its stock lower by over 1%. The bank said lost $470 million on the sale of some of its consumer loan portfolio.
Investors were awaiting more earnings figures from big firms like Netflix, United Airlines and Western Alliance, which are all expected release their financials Wednesday morning.
Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 4:00 p.m. ET close on Tuesday:
S&P 500: 4,154.76, up 0.08%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,976.53, down 0.03% (10.55 points)
Nasdaq Composite: 12,153.41, down 0.04%
In commodities, bonds and crypto:
West Texas Intermediate crude oil was nearly flat at $80.81 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, slipped 0.07% to $84.70 a barrel.
Gold rose 0.53% to $2,017.80 per ounce.
The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower to 3.574%.
Bitcoin rose 2.05% to $30,168.94.
Read the original article on Business Insider