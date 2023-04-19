U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

US stocks trade mixed as investors assess wave of earnings results from big companies

Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
NYSE Trader surprised
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020Lucas Jackson/Reuters

  • Stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the wave of earnings reports from big firms.

  • Markets initially saw a boost over strong economic growth in China, but reversed gains midday.

  • Investors are awaiting another wave of results from big firms including Netflix and Tesla.

US stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors digested earnings reports from big corporations. Stocks trended higher in the morning, boosted by strong economic growth in China, but reversed gains later in the day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite ending slightly down slightly.

Though Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson beat earnings expectations, Goldman Sachs missed analysts' revenue estimates, sending its stock lower by over 1%. The bank said lost $470 million on the sale of some of its consumer loan portfolio.

Investors were awaiting more earnings figures from big firms like Netflix, United Airlines and Western Alliance, which are all expected release their financials Wednesday morning.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 4:00 p.m. ET close on Tuesday:

Read the original article on Business Insider