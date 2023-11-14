US stocks trade mixed as investors turn their attention to upcoming October inflation report

Investors are expecting inflation to have slowed slightly in October, but remain well-above the Fed's 2% long-run target. Reuters / Lucas Jackson

US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors look ahead to the October consumer price index.

Inflation is expected to have slowed to 3.3% year over year, down from 3.7% in September.

Investors are eyeing the possibility of at least one more interest rate hike from the Fed this cycle.

US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors turned their attention to the coming October inflation report.

The consumer price index report will roll out Tuesday morning, a key data point for the Federal Reserve to determine its next policy move. Cleveland Fed economists expect headline inflation to have cooled to 3.28% on an annual basis, down from the 3.7% clip reported in September.

Markets have raised their expectations for at least one more interest rate hike before the Fed dials back tighter financial conditions, as central bankers say there's more work needed to bring down inflation, which remains above the 2% goal.

Investors are now pricing in a 27% chance interest rates could rise another 25 basis points by January, up from 15% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,337.87, up 0.16% (54.77 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 13,767.74, down 0.22%

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 1.67% to $78.46 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, ticked higher 1.5% to $82.68 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.6% to $1,949.90 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield was nearly flat at 4.632%.

Bitcoin fell 1% to $36,763.

Read the original article on Business Insider