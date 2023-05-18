U.S. markets closed

US stocks trade mixed as jobless claims tick down and Fed's Logan says data supports more rate hikes

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Traders NYSE
(Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

  • US stocks were mixed on Thursday after Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested a rate hike in June is possible.

  • A 25-basis-point increase next month would surprise the market based on fed fund futures.

  • Weekly jobless claims fell 22,000 to 242,000, which was below economist estimates.

US stocks were mixed on Thursday after Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested another interest rate hike is possible at the June FOMC meeting.

An increase next month would take the market by surprise based on fed fund futures, which currently put just a 41% chance of a rate hike in June.

"After raising the target range for the federal funds rate at each of the last 10 FOMC meetings, we have made some progress. The data in coming weeks could yet show that it is appropriate to skip a meeting. As of today, though, we aren't there yet," Logan said in prepared remarks to a bankers conference.

Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims fell by 22,000 to 242,000, which was below economist estimates of 254,000.

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.49% to $72.47 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, rose 2.02% to $76.42.

  • Gold fell 0.75% to $1,970.00 per ounce.

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped 6 basis points to 3.62%.

  • Bitcoin dropped 0.62% to $27,233, while ether fell 0.27% to $1,817.

Read the original article on Business Insider