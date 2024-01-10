US stocks trade mixed as market's weak start to the year drags on

US stocks were mixed on Tuesday, as the market's weak start to the year dragged on.

The S&P 500 and Dow retreated after scoring gains on Monday, while the Nasdaq ticked higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield remained above 4%, and oil prices climbed higher.

US stocks traded mixed on Tuesday, as the market's weak start to the year dragged on with the S&P 500 and Dow giving back big gains from the prior session.

The Nasdaq eked out a gain, though a bigger rally in mega-cap tech stocks had abated by the end of the day. Still, among notable names were Nvidia, which notched another all-time high of $535.76, while Amazon and Alphabet rose 1.34% and 1.43%, respectively.

At the same time, broader equity upside was held back as investor concern over future monetary policy returned. Treasury yields remained elevated, with the 10-year rate ticking further above the 4% threshold.

Investors are awaiting Thursday's release of consumer price data, which will inform the Federal Reserve on where to take interest rates.

Tuesday also saw oil prices rally by roughly 2%, despite Saudi Arabia's price slash earlier in the week.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m closing bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 2% to $72.16 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose by 1.9% to $77.53 a barrel.

Gold slid 0.38% to $2,029.73 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 1.3 basis points to 4.015%.

Bitcoin fell 0.42% to $46,739.

