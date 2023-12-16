US stocks trade mixed as rate-cut optimism dims, but indexes extend weekly winning streaks

Stocks traded mixed on Friday after New York Fed President poured cold water on dovish hopes.

Still, stock hit their seventh straight week of gains, boosted by the mid-week rally after the Fed meeting.

"Bullish indicators are in the majority," NDR analysts said, cautioning excessive optimism.

Markets sputtered slightly before recovering on Friday after New York Fed President John Williams snuffed out some of the optimism around rate-cuts following the central bank's meeting this week.

In an interview on Friday morning, Williams said the Fed isn't discussing rate cuts right now. Stocks edged lower after the news but swung back up as the market headed toward the closing bell.

Despite the hiccup on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq notched their seventh straight weekly gain. The Dow hits it another fresh closing record following new all-time highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gone from correction to record highs in only 32 trading days. Broadening participation predicated on falling interest rates and signs of a soft-landing scenario have underpinned the recovery," wrote Adam Turnquist, Chief Technical Strategist for LPL Financial, after the bell on Friday.

Those wins rode the heels of dovish comments from Jerome Powell's comments on Wednesday.

"More breadth improvement has been evident in our Rally Watch report, as the aggregate is close to indicating that bullish indicators are in the majority," analysts from Ned Davis Research said.

"Considering the signs of excessive optimism, [...] we may hold off until a consolidation phase has corrected the excess," they added.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Friday:

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices edged up, with West Texas Intermediate rising 0.06% to $71.62 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up by 0.17%% to $76.74 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.6% to $2,033 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 3.911%.

Bitcoin dropped 1.89% to $42,121.15.

