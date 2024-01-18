US stocks trade mixed as surprise drop in jobless claims sends bond yields higher

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

US stocks traded mixed after jobless claims dropped to their lowest level in 16 months.

Investors are now placing a 55.7% chance the central bank cuts rates at their March meeting, down from 70% last week.

"The labor market continues to show signs of resilience despite the rapid pace of interest rate hikes that the Fed initiated close to two years ago."

US stocks traded mixed on Thursday as fresh jobs data came in strong, fueling investors to continue repricing their bets on a March rate cut from the Fed.

Jobless claims data fell to 187,000 last week, down by 16,000 from the prior week and the lowest level in 16 months. Economists were expecting an uptick to 208,000. Yields on the 10-year Treasury jumped 4 basis points following the release then pared gains slightly.

"The labor market continues to show signs of resilience despite the rapid pace of interest rate hikes that the Fed initiated close to two years ago," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said.

Markets have been recalibrating their optimism around a Fed pivot, with stocks largely losing steam from their year-end rally in 2023. The CME FedWatch Tool shows investors are wagering a 55.7% chance the central bank cuts rates at their meeting in March, down from 70% last week.

"With initial jobless and continuing claims remaining low (and below consensus), there seems to be no signs of a collapse in the labor market and that is good news for those that believe the economy will continue to expand and that a recession will be averted for this year as well," Zaccarelli said.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Thursday:

Here's what else is going on:

Story continues

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate inched up 0.92% to $73.23 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged higher by 0.5% to $78.27 a barrel.

Gold ticked up 0.3% to $2,012.50 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 1.1 basis points to 4.115%.

Bitcoin slipped 0.34% to $42,502.50.

Read the original article on Business Insider