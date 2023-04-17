U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,151.32
    +13.68 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,987.18
    +100.71 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,157.72
    +34.26 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.84
    +21.68 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.87
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0067 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    +0.0690 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2376
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4300
    +0.6850 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,522.70
    -810.79 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.27
    -9.91 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.51
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,514.78
    +21.31 (+0.07%)
     

US stocks trade mixed as traders wait for next wave of corporate earnings reports

Morgan Chittum
·2 min read
Stock traders on the exchange trading floor.
Stock tradersDrew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Moves in stock indexes were muted Monday on corporate earnings uncertainty.

  • First-quarter earnings kicked off on Friday, with strong results from JPMorgan and BlackRock.

  • Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Tesla are all expected to deliver fiscal results this week.

US equities are trading mixed on Monday as investors wait for the next slew of corporate earnings results while the Federal Reserve's next move added an extra layer of uncertainty.

First-quarter fiscal earnings kicked off on Friday, with strong results from the financial sector. JPMorgan and BlackRock beat estimates. But JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also warned of looming "storm clouds" ahead for the US economy, citing risks from fallout in the banking sector.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Tesla are all expected to deliver quarterly results this week.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Monday:

Here's what else is happening this morning:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.6% to $82.03 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, dipped 0.5% to $85.84.

  • Gold fell 0.15% to $2,013 per ounce.

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 3.8 basis points to 3.56%.

  • Bitcoin fell 3.5% to $29,413.

Read the original article on Business Insider