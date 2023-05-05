US stocks tumble as investors fret over new bout of banking sector volatility

Worried trader Richard Drew/Associated Press

US stocks slid on Thursday as investors fretted over more banking turmoil.

All three indexes ended the day lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding almost 300 points.

Shares of PacWest dropped 50% as confidence continued to waver in the US banking sector. Meanwhile, Western Alliance stock dropped nearly 40% the lender denied a recent report that executives are exploring a possible sale.

The drop in stocks extended yesterday's losses after the Federal Reserve hiked rates for a 10th time, adding to fears that the economy could be headed for a recession.

Here's where US indexes at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Thursday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,127.74, down 0.86% (286.50 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 11,966.40, down 0.49%

Here's what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices wavered, with West Texas Intermediate down 0.19% to $68.47 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged higher to $72.40 a barrel

Gold rose 1% to $2,058.70 per ounce

The 10-year yield fell three basis points to 3.37%

Bitcoin moved up 1.81% to $28,867.11

