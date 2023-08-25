U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,178.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,844.50
    -17.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    +0.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.20
    -5.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    +1.22 (+7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2565
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0360
    +0.2290 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,021.05
    -434.15 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.89
    -9.13 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.63
    +13.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,645.17
    -642.04 (-1.99%)
     

US stocks tumble as Nvidia-led rally fizzles ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

Phil Rosen
·2 min read
trader nyse chart screens terminal
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

  • US stocks tumbled Thursday after an early Nvidia-led rally lost momentum and turned negative.

  • Nvidia stock soared to an all-time high after the company beat earnings views and raised its guidance.

  • Investors will be watching for Jerome Powell's speech Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

US stocks closed lower Thursday, after an early Nvidia-led rally lost momentum and turned negative.

Late Wednesday, Nvidia reported blowout earnings and raised its guidance. The chipmaker's stock soared as high as 6.7% to a new all-time record of $502.66, before paring nearly all of its gains.

US bond yields resumed their march higher after pulling back Wednesday. That came as Boston Fed President Susan Collins said more rate increases may be needed, while Philly Fed President Patrick Harker said "we've probably done enough."

Investors will be watching for more signals from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

"I think the Fed likely says something dovish-ish," Fundstrat strategist Tom Lee said earlier this week. "Why? Does Fed want to risk another 'something breaking' ala February 2023? While some look back at August 2022 when Fed Chair Powell's [Jackson Hole] statement was hawkish and marked the local top in 2022 (stocks fell -19% next 8 weeks), we think the context is the opposite."

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed 4:00 p.m. on Thursday: 

