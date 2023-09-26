U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,273.53
    -63.91 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,618.88
    -388.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,063.61
    -207.71 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.75
    -21.49 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.60
    +0.92 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.80
    -17.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5580
    +0.0160 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0240
    +0.1890 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,267.13
    -121.99 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.29
    -1.53 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.72
    +1.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,315.05
    -363.57 (-1.11%)
     

US STOCKS-Wall St pounded as investors grapple with higher rates

Lewis Krauskopf and Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan
·2 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

All 11 S&P 500 sectors sink

*

Moody's warns government shutdown bad for U.S. credit

*

Amazon.com shares drop as U.S. files antitrust lawsuit

(Updates at 4 p.m. ET)

By Lewis Krauskopf, Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields held their multi-year highs, with investors still wrestling with prospects for a long period of high interest rates and the economic fallout.

Adding to investor anxiety was the potential of a partial U.S. government shutdown by the weekend, which ratings agency Moody's warned would harm the country's credit.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed to 16-year highs in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hawkish longer-term rate outlook last week.

"We continue to adjust to the higher interest rates," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"What you are getting is increasingly a sense that the market is overvalued. ... There's a real sense out there that this isn't sustainable, and buyers are being scared away."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 63.77 points, or 1.47%, to end at 4,273.67 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 206.02 points, or 1.55%, to 13,065.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 388.75 points, or 1.14%, to 33,618.13.A

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower. The heavyweight tech sector dropped sharply as did the rate-sensitive utilities and real estate groups.

Megacap stocks that have propelled indexes higher this year mainly dragged on Tuesday.

Amazon.com shares dropped as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against the online retailer.

Investors are focused on Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index for a fresh view of the inflation picture. This week also brings other data including on durable goods and second-quarter gross domestic product, as well as remarks by Fed policymakers such as Chair Jerome Powell.

In company news, Immunovant shares surged after early-stage data from the drug developer's experimental antibody treatment exceeded analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)