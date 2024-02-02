US Airstrikes Target Iranians and Militias in Syria and Iraq

(Bloomberg) -- The US launched airstrikes against some 85 targets including Iranian forces and associated militias in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for the drone attack that killed three US soldiers last week, marking a fresh escalation in thea conflict that was ignited by Hamas militants’ attack on Israel almost four months ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Aircraft including long-range bombers from the US struck targets including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force and affiliated groups, the US Central Command said in a statement. They targeted command and control facilities, intelligence centers, and supply depots for rockets, missiles and drones, the statement said.

“Our response began today,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “It will continue at times and places of our choosing. The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

The airstrikes had been seen as all but inevitable after the Jan. 28 drone attack on a US base on the Jordanian border with Syria and Iraq, in which three Army reservists were killed in their living quarters and more than 30 service members were wounded. After the attack, Biden came under intense pressure to strike Iran even as he sought to steer clear of a clash with a key regional adversary and risk a wider war.

Early indications suggested that Biden elected not to strike targets inside Iran, a move that would have almost certainly provoked a counterattack and risked war with a key regional adversary. US officials had earlier warned of a “multi-tiered” response and said the initial response to the drone strike wouldn’t be the last word.

Story continues

Friday evening’s strikes marked a fresh escalation in a conflict that erupted with Hamas militants’ attack on Israel and Israeli forces’ subsequent military campaign in the Gaza Strip. The US has gotten more and more embroiled in the conflict, launching repeated strike to defend US troops in Syria and Iraq that have come under fire dozens of times, and targeting Iran-backed Houthi militants that have hit commercial shipping in the Red Sea, a vital trade waterway.

The strikes targeted “logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces,” Central Command said. It said some of the US aircraft involved were long-range bombers flown from the US.

Earlier Friday Biden was joined by family members of the three slain Americans for the return of their remains to US soil. Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin witnessed the unloading of three flag-draped coffins at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The US blamed last week’s deadly attack on an Iranian-backed umbrella group known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. That group is part of what’s known as the Axis of Resistance, a web on anti-Israel and anti-US militants in the region that encompasses groups in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, as well as Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It also includes the Kata’ib Hezbollah militant group, which said earlier in the week that it was halting military operations in Iraq after pressure from the Iraqi government.

Earlier: Binance Sued by Hamas Hostage, Families of Victims in Attack

Like the US, Iranian officials have sought to balance promises of retaliation against assurances that they don’t seek a wider conflict. Earlier in the week, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the country wasn’t seeking a confrontation with the US but has “no fear of war.”

And Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said “If any party attacks Iran’s territory, or its interests or citizens abroad, it will be met with a decisive response,” according to state-run media.

The attacks came days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to return to the region in a bid to help secure a cease-fire and hostage deal that officials believe could serve as a tentative step toward ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

While backing Israel’s right to defend itself after the Oct. 7 attack, the US believes a cease-fire could help ease tensions and lessen the strikes that have pulled American forces deeper into the conflict.

--With assistance from Daniel Flatley and Courtney McBride.

(Updates with details of attacks.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.