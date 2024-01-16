US Struck Houthi Missile Sites in Yemen, an Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US hit four Houthi missile sites in Yemen in a preemptive strike on Monday, an American official said.

The preemptive drone strikes were executed by the Air Force Monday after a Houthi missile struck a U.S.-owned and operated dry bulk ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile, the official said. The strikes were reported earlier Tuesday by Reuters.

It was a far more limited attack than the 70 airstrikes that the US and UK launched against targets in Yemen last weekend.

Addressing those attacks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, said “we are not looking for regional conflict.” He said the goal was “to stop the spread of conflict” and “create the conditions for de-escalation.”

