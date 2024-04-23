US watchdog sues to block $8.5bn handbag takeover

Mariko Oi - Business reporter
2 min read
0
In this article:
A yellow banana shaped leather bag with embossed logos from Coach.
Tapestry owns handbag brands including Coach and Kate Spade [Getty Images]

The US competition watchdog has sued to block fashion accessory giant Tapestry's $8.5bn (£6.9bn) takeover of rival Capri.

Tapestry owns handbag makers including Coach and Kate Spade, while Capri's brands include Michael Kors.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said if allowed, "the deal would eliminate direct head-to-head competition between Tapestry’s and Capri’s brands".

In response Tapestry said "the FTC fundamentally misunderstands both the marketplace and the way in which consumers shop".

Together, the firms employ about 33,000 staff globally but the FTC argued the deal could reduce wages and their benefits.

Coach and Kate Spade are known for what their parent firm calls "accessible luxury" handbags - quality leather and craftsmanship products at affordable prices.

Tapestry offered to buy Capri in August, hoping to create a US fashion giant that could compete against bigger European rivals such as Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton parent LVMH.

The FTC requested more information on the deal in November.

Announcing its decision to take legal action, the FTC said the deal would give Tapestry a dominant share of the market.

Tapestry said in a statement that "in bringing this case, the FTC has chosen to ignore the reality of today’s dynamic and expanding $200 billion global luxury industry".

Capri, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo, said "this transaction will not limit, reduce, or constrain competition" as the two firms "operate in the fiercely competitive and highly fragmented global luxury industry".

It is unusual for the US regulator to try to block a high-end fashion merger.

But in December, authorities issued new merger guidelines to encourage fair, open and competitive markets.

By using a new tactic under the guidelines, the FTC has argued that the merger of Tapestry and Capri would directly affect hourly workers who may lose out on higher wages due to reduced competition for employees.

Earlier this month, the companies received regulatory clearance for the deal from the European Union and Japan.

The two companies need to close the deal by 10 August.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • California McDonald's Franchise Owner Says, 'The Focus Is On Survival' With 'Unprecedented' $20 Per Hour Minimum Wage Forcing Higher Prices

    In response to California's new $20 minimum wage law, fast food franchises are being forced to rethink their business strategies to stay afloat. Scott Rodrick, who owns 18 McDonald's franchises in the state, is considering measures to manage the increased labor costs without resorting to layoffs, which he sees as a last resort. Don't Miss: 82% of Americans aren’t using this government secured 5% passive income stream, are you one of them? The average American couple has saved this much money for

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.

  • California legislators prepare to vote on a crackdown on utility spending

    A crackdown on how some of the nation's largest utilities spend customers' money faces a do-or-die vote Monday in the California Legislature. Californians already pay some of the highest electricity rates in the country, in part because of the expensive work required to maintain and upgrade electrical equipment to reduce the risk of wildfires in a state with long, dry summers. As rates continue to climb, utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric have faced increasing scrutiny from consumer groups over how they spend the money they collect.

  • Millennials Think They'll Retire At 51 With $500,000 Or Less Saved, But Gen Z Is Far More Realistic And Plans To Work Until 70

    Forget the traditional picture of retirement filled with rocking chairs. A recent YouGov survey reveals a fresh perspective on retirement for Gen Z and millennials, highlighting some intriguing trends and contrasting viewpoints. Don't Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare? Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you. The survey dives into their desired retirement age. Both gener

  • Hidden AI stock plays: Here are the companies powering the next revolution

    AI is changing the data center landscape and unearthing an entirely new avenue of infrastructure demands— an investment opportunity that’s currently ‘underappreciated’ by the market, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • Delta Air Lines, facing another union attempt to organize flight attendants, is raising their pay

    Delta Air Lines, the most profitable U.S. carrier, is raising pay for nonunion employees as it gets ready for another attempt by a union to represent its flights attendants. CEO Ed Bastian told Delta employees Monday that the airline will boost pay for flight attendants and ground workers by 5%, raise the minimum wage for U.S. workers to $19 per hour, and set aside money for merit raises. Delta said the increases affect more than 80,000 employees.

  • Boeing expects slower increase in 787 production rate and deliveries, memo says

    (Reuters) -Boeing expects a slower increase in the production rate and deliveries of its 787 widebody jets as the U.S. planemaker wrestles with supplier shortages "on a few key parts," an executive on the program told workers on Monday. Boeing still plans to steadily increase its rate to meet "strong demand," according to the memo seen by Reuters from Scott Stocker, 787 vice president and general manager, to workers at its South Carolina facility. "To that end, we have shared with our customers that we expect a slower increase in our rate of production and deliveries."

  • Tata’s consultancy arm cuts bonuses for employees who aren’t in the office 5 days a week

    Workers at the 600,000-strong consultancy risk receiving no bonus if they come into the office fewer than three days a week.

  • For Capital One and Discover, the 4th time may have been the charm

    Discover rebuffed three Capital One pitches before agreeing to a deal, and talks halted for seven weeks, an SEC filing indicates.

  • Kroger, Albertsons to sell 166 more stores seeking approval of $25 billion merger

    (Reuters) -Kroger and Albertsons Cos are expanding their planned sale of grocery stores, offloading 166 more locations than previously agreed upon to C&S Wholesale Grocers as they work to get regulatory approval for their proposed $25 billion merger, the companies said on Monday. Under the new agreement, C&S will pay Kroger about $2.9 billion in cash for the stores, up from the previous payout of $1.9 billion. With the additional 166 stores, the companies are now selling 579 stores to C&S, as well as giving it access to Albertsons Signature and O Organics private label brands.