US Surface Disinfectants Market is estimated to be valued over USD 4.72 million by 2028 - Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Surface Disinfectant Market is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Surface Disinfectant market.

"The global Surface Disinfectant Market is estimated to be valued over USD 4.72 million by 2028; It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028."

Top Companies covered in Surface Disinfectant market are Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Ecolab, Whiteley Corporation, Steris Corporation, Carrollclean, and Metrex Research, LLC.

The Surface Disinfectant offers a complete disinfection system for automatic wipe down of surfaces. The powerful sanitizing solution kills 99.99% of microbes, no matter how resilient they may be. It’s easy-to-use pump is attached to the cup with suction, enabling it to be placed anywhere in the space and begin its work immediately. The cups are reusable and can be used on multiple surfaces such as clothing, furniture and more.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1199/surface-disinfectant-market/#request-a-sample

Surface Disinfectant is a unique, one of its kind cleaner that effectively removes allergens and bacteria from hard surfaces. With regular use, it will leave a fresh scent of lemongrass or honeysuckle behind.

Industry Insights:

3M:

In 2020, 3M has launched TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner. This cleaner confirmed the disinfectant’s efficacy against the virus with a 60-second contact time on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Reckit Benckiser:

January 2019 Reckitt Benckiser formed a strategic alliance with Diversey to increase its presence in North America. This strategic alliance will help Reckitt Benckiser to expand its reach to educational institutes, food establishments, and hospitals.

Story continues

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the surface disinfectant market, owing to the growing burden of chronic diseases and surgeries coupled with initiatives taken by public organizations and market players.

The demand for surface disinfectants has tremendously increased with the outbreak of COVID-19. For instance, in March 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States released an expanded list of EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2, containing about 200 additional products and 40 new products.

As a part of Surface Disinfectant market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Liquids

Sprays

Wipes By Application Hospitals & Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Restaurants & Food Chains

Households CAGR (XX%) 8.5% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1199/surface-disinfectant-market/

Key benefits of the report:

-This study presents the analytical representation of the global Surface Disinfectant market along with the current trends and future estimates to determine the forthcoming investment pockets.

-The research report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with thorough analysis of the global Surface Disinfectant market share.

-The current market is qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2028 to highlight the global Surface Disinfectant market business scenario.

-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the strength of buyers and suppliers in the market.

-The report provides a detailed global Surface Disinfectant market analysis based on competitive landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions about This Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the Surface Disinfectant market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the coming years?

What are the driving features, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the predictions for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Resuscitation Devices Market

Resuscitation devices are used to keep a person's heart pumping. They include oxygen desaturation, defibrillation, and breathing assistance and cough insufflation.

The global resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow at 4.70% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 6.5 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1231/resuscitation-devices-market

Ligation Devices Market

Ligation devices are used to tie off or clip the ends of an IUD or hormonal birth control implant in order to prevent the device from coming out. There are several types of ligation devices that can be used, including surgical steel clips and plastic clips.

The global ligation devices market was valued at $945.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,681.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1171/ligation-devices-market

Boswellia Market

Boswellia serrata, or frankincense, is a tree known for its intense scent, which is a compound of volatile oils and resin. The resin is what's used to produce incense and a number of other goods, from perfumes to paints. Frankincense has been used to induce sleep and digestive stimulation in animals, as well as an expectorant to cleanse lungs in childbirth.

The Global Boswellia Market is expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 153 million by 2028 from a little above USD 90.5 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1073/boswellia-market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Sleep apnea devices reduce sleepiness and snoring. They are also used to treat obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes breathing problems during sleep.

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to grow at a 6.9 % CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.3 billion by 2028 from USD 6.2 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1333/sleep-apnea-devices-market

CONTACT: Contact us -> Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/



