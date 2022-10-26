U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.25
    -36.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,771.00
    -106.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,486.00
    -227.50 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.30
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.41
    +1.09 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    +10.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    +0.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    +0.0036 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0670
    -0.0410 (-1.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.50
    -1.35 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2440
    -0.7730 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,543.80
    +1,243.66 (+6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.25
    +34.85 (+7.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.82
    -43.66 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

US Surface Disinfectants Market is estimated to be valued over USD 4.72 million by 2028 - Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

Surface Disinfectant Market is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Surface Disinfectant market.

"The global Surface Disinfectant Market is estimated to be valued over USD 4.72 million by 2028; It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028."

Top Companies covered in Surface Disinfectant market are Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Ecolab, Whiteley Corporation, Steris Corporation, Carrollclean, and Metrex Research, LLC.

The Surface Disinfectant offers a complete disinfection system for automatic wipe down of surfaces. The powerful sanitizing solution kills 99.99% of microbes, no matter how resilient they may be. It’s easy-to-use pump is attached to the cup with suction, enabling it to be placed anywhere in the space and begin its work immediately. The cups are reusable and can be used on multiple surfaces such as clothing, furniture and more.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1199/surface-disinfectant-market/#request-a-sample

Surface Disinfectant is a unique, one of its kind cleaner that effectively removes allergens and bacteria from hard surfaces. With regular use, it will leave a fresh scent of lemongrass or honeysuckle behind.

Industry Insights:

3M:

In 2020, 3M has launched TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner. This cleaner confirmed the disinfectant’s efficacy against the virus with a 60-second contact time on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Reckit Benckiser:

January 2019 Reckitt Benckiser formed a strategic alliance with Diversey to increase its presence in North America. This strategic alliance will help Reckitt Benckiser to expand its reach to educational institutes, food establishments, and hospitals.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the surface disinfectant market, owing to the growing burden of chronic diseases and surgeries coupled with initiatives taken by public organizations and market players.

The demand for surface disinfectants has tremendously increased with the outbreak of COVID-19. For instance, in March 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States released an expanded list of EPA-registered disinfectant products that have qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2, containing about 200 additional products and 40 new products.

As a part of Surface Disinfectant market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes

Details (Current Scenario)

Base-Year

2020-2021

Historic Data

2019-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

By Type/function

  • Liquids

  • Sprays

  • Wipes

By Application

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Outpatient Surgical Centers

  • Restaurants & Food Chains

  • Households

CAGR (XX%)

8.5% (Current Market Analysis)

Customization Available

Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization)

Delivery Format

PDF, and Excel through Email

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1199/surface-disinfectant-market/

Key benefits of the report:

-This study presents the analytical representation of the global Surface Disinfectant market along with the current trends and future estimates to determine the forthcoming investment pockets.

-The research report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with thorough analysis of the global Surface Disinfectant market share.

-The current market is qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2028 to highlight the global Surface Disinfectant market business scenario.

-Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the strength of buyers and suppliers in the market.

-The report provides a detailed global Surface Disinfectant market analysis based on competitive landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions about This Report:

  • Who are the leading market players active in the Surface Disinfectant market?

  • What the current trends will influence the market in the coming years?

  • What are the driving features, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

  • What are the predictions for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Resuscitation Devices Market

Resuscitation devices are used to keep a person's heart pumping. They include oxygen desaturation, defibrillation, and breathing assistance and cough insufflation.

The global resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow at 4.70% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 6.5 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1231/resuscitation-devices-market

Ligation Devices Market

Ligation devices are used to tie off or clip the ends of an IUD or hormonal birth control implant in order to prevent the device from coming out. There are several types of ligation devices that can be used, including surgical steel clips and plastic clips.

The global ligation devices market was valued at $945.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,681.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1171/ligation-devices-market

Boswellia Market

Boswellia serrata, or frankincense, is a tree known for its intense scent, which is a compound of volatile oils and resin. The resin is what's used to produce incense and a number of other goods, from perfumes to paints. Frankincense has been used to induce sleep and digestive stimulation in animals, as well as an expectorant to cleanse lungs in childbirth.

The Global Boswellia Market is expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 153 million by 2028 from a little above USD 90.5 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1073/boswellia-market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Sleep apnea devices reduce sleepiness and snoring. They are also used to treat obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes breathing problems during sleep.

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to grow at a 6.9 % CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.3 billion by 2028 from USD 6.2 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1333/sleep-apnea-devices-market

CONTACT: Contact us -> Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday that it has been warned by the U.S. government that the company may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer on a trade blacklist. The customer is China's Huawei, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, which is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from buying U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval. Seagate was warned in a "proposed charging letter" it received from the Commerce Department on Aug. 29, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana, raises output target

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain, but it also hiked a previous output forecast for the third quarter from older discoveries in the region. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • Would Warren Buffett Buy Tilray Brands Stock?

    If you're a fan of Warren Buffett's long-term approach to investing, it pays to know what the Oracle of Omaha might think about the stocks of today that you suspect could be the mega-winners of 20 or 30 years from now. Given that, the Canadian marijuana market leader, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), is an obvious candidate for consideration. Let's answer this question by looking at a company we know Buffett actually likes to see if there are any similarities.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Deliver Bad News About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged. Why It Might Not Last.

    Stocks of natural-gas producers have mostly weathered the recent drop. The fuel is still about twice as expensive as it has been for the past decade.

  • Oil: Consumers could pay 20%-25% more to heat their homes this winter

    Consumers could be paying at least 20% more on their heating bills this winter. Tight oil refining capacity and low stockpiles are expected to keep prices elevated during the colder months, CIBC Private Wealth Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin told Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • Oil ticks higher, shaking off industry data showing rise in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil futures edge higher early Wednesday, with traders awaiting official data on U.S. crude inventories after industry figures show a large rise.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Oil-Field Services Drill Down on Pricing Power

    Shares of companies like Halliburton and SLB have bounced back this year amid an improved outlook for the sector.

  • Oil prices stable as rising U.S. crude stocks balance supply concerns

    Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, moving in and out of negative territory after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week, though supply concerns and a weaker dollar gave support. Brent crude futures for December were up 12 cents, or 0.1%, at $93.64 a barrel by 1045 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were up 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.69 a barrel.

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • Chipmakers in ‘Unprecedented’ Slump Rule Out Quick Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. offered a gloomy view of the chip market in their latest quarterly reports, dashing hopes of a quick rebound for the $550 billion industry. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SAP's Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Up on Cloud Strength

    SAP's third-quarter 2022 results reflect continued strength in its cloud business.