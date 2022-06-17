US Surgical Procedures Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach 122,881.5 Thousand Procedures by 2027 from 105,814.5 Thousand Procedures in 2022

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Surgical Procedures Market by Type (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Dental, Cosmetic, Urologic, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic, ENT, Gynecologic Surgical Procedures), Channel (Physician Offices, Hospitals, (Inpatient, Outpatient), ASC) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US surgical procedures market is projected to reach 122,881.5 thousand procedures by 2027 from 105,814.5 thousand procedures in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.0%

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, rise in chronic diseases, increased investment in health facilities, technological advancements in surgical procedures, and growth in the geriatric population. Advances in surgical, anesthetic, and intensive care techniques have led a larger proportion of expanding elderly population to undergo surgical procedures, which will drive the growth of the US surgical procedures market.



Based on type, the US surgical procedures market is segmented into gastrointestinal surgical procedures, cardiovascular surgical procedures, dental surgical procedures, cosmetic surgical procedures, urologic surgical procedures, ophthalmic surgical procedures, orthopedic surgical procedures, ENT surgical procedures, obstetric/gynecologic surgical procedures, and other surgical procedures.

In 2021, the dental surgical procedures segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness of oral care, increasing prevalence of oral diseases, and rising aging population and the associated teeth loss.

The ophthalmic surgical procedures segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the prevalence of various ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy rise in the geriatric population and the associated increase in eye diseases.



Based on channel, the US surgical procedures market is segmented into physician offices, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2021, the physician offices segment accounted for the largest share of this market.

The largest share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries and a high number of surgeries performed in physician offices such as dental procedures, upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, rhinoplasty, mammoplasty, lithotripsy, or vascular access-related procedures.

The ambulatory surgery center segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR of this segment can be attributed to the potential for cost reductions and the rising demand for better and quicker care among patients.



Growth in Geriatric Population and Rise in Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth

Dental Surgical Procedures Segment to Hold the Largest Share of the Us Surgical Procedures Market in 2021

Growing Prevalence of Cancer Requiring Surgical Treatment

Growth in Geriatric Population and Rise in Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements in Surgical Procedures

Shortage of Surgeons

Increasing Adoption of Outpatient Surgeries

Surgical Errors

Complications Associated with Surgical Procedures

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Robotics in Ascs

Reimbursement Scenario

Impact of COVID-19 on the Us Surgical Procedures Market

Technology Analysis

