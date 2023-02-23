U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,974.77
    -16.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,826.68
    -218.41 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,457.99
    -49.08 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.87
    -9.81 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.05
    +1.10 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    -14.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.37 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9140
    -0.0090 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8440
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,854.59
    +139.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.20
    -11.94 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

US Takes Security-First Focus in Doling Out $39 Billion Chip Aid

Eric Martin and Ian King
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As President Joe Biden’s administration prepares to accept requests for $39 billion in funding to jumpstart US production of microchips, his commerce chief emphasized the program’s focus is strengthening national security rather than boosting struggling chipmakers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US next Tuesday will unveil applications for the manufacturing part of the funding under the Chips and Science Act passed last year and will be “crystal clear” in its selection criteria, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

“I expect there will be many disappointed companies who feel that they should have a certain amount of money. The reality is the return on our investment here is the achievement of our national-security goal,” Raimondo told reporters.

She spoke ahead of a speech in Washington on Thursday where she’ll lay out the broad vision for the program through 2030. The plan is to try to return manufacturing to the US by building at least two new clusters of leading-edge logic-chip manufacturing, with a supplier ecosystem and research and development facilities, employing thousands of workers.

Congress passed the law last year after pandemic lockdowns and supply-chain disruption laid bare US reliance on chips from Asia and particularly Taiwan, the target of frequent threats from China. The shift arose over decades of companies focusing on peak efficiency, making the US reliant on other countries for chips used in everything from cars to military equipment.

Many chipmakers are suffering steep drops in revenue and profit as computer and phone producers in particular cut orders to work through large stockpiles of unused parts. Most aren’t forecasting a rebound until the second half of the year, at the earliest. Many have already mapped out for investors the improvements to their balance sheet they expect from public money grants and tax relief.

“The purpose of this legislation isn’t to subsidize companies because they’re struggling in a cyclical downturn,” said Raimondo. “It isn’t to help companies necessarily become more profitable in America.”

Raimondo’s assertion may also heighten the competition among chipmakers as they try to persuade the government that they’re the most worthy recipients of grants that will help them build and equip new factories, facilities that can come with a bill of more than $20 billion each.

New Facilities

Right now, the industry in the US is fragmented among a number of geographic areas, mostly around facilities operated by Intel Corp., formerly the world’s largest chipmaker. Intel is building new plants in Arizona, where rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is opening a new facility north of Phoenix. Intel’s largest current cluster is near Portland, Oregon and it’s planning a new site in Ohio.

Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, is investing in its existing site in Austin, Texas. Companies such as Texas Instruments Inc. and GlobalFoundries Inc. are also expanding in locations ranging from the Dallas suburbs to Lehi, Utah and upstate New York. Those two companies and others such as memory maker Micron Technology Inc. don’t specialize in what’s normally classified as “leading-edge logic.”

The $39 billion of funding over five years is small compared with the investment needs for the industry overall and the goal of returning production from overseas. It’s also a rare foray into industrial policy by the US, which doesn’t have a history of recent success compared with rival economies in Asia.

Raimondo said in her speech prepared for delivery on Thursday that the US government needs the private sector to invest along with it, bringing in at least $500 billion in additional funding for manufacturing and research and development.

Historic Investment

The act will be judged based on whether it enables the US to build a reliable and resilient semiconductor industry, and whether those implementing it are good stewards of taxpayer money, Raimondo said in the prepared speech.

The commerce chief places the new Chips and Science Act in the arc of historical investments made by the US government, including the nuclear program of the 1940s and President John F. Kennedy’s promise in the early 1960s to put a man on the moon.

Just as the moon mission spurred a doubling in the number of American doctoral scientists and engineers, the US needs colleges and universities to triple the number of graduates in semiconductor-related fields over the next decade. The law includes $11 billion for research and development, beyond the $39 billion in financial assistance to manufacturers.

At the same time, semiconductor-manufacturing plants, called fabs, provide opportunities for high-paid jobs that don’t require a college degree, Raimondo said.

The chips program presents “a once-in-a-generation chance for the United States to marshal all of our resources and mobilize around a common goal,” she told reporters.

“We could narrow our vision and our scope and our ambition, and just say ‘We’re going to give a few big grants to a few big companies, have them build a few new fabs and call it a day,’” Raimondo said. “That would be a grave mistake. You have to commit to do much more.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden official drops new details on how it will spend $50 billion on semiconductors

    The Biden administration is unveiling audacious goals Thursday for how it will seek to get the most bang for the billions it has at its disposal to spur the semiconductor sector in the U.S. in the years ahead.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. These are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • We’re in danger of falling into 1970s-style inflation without aggressive interest rate hikes, according to a top Fed official

    “If inflation doesn’t start to come down, you risk this replay of the 1970s... Let’s be sharp now, let’s get inflation under control,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC Wednesday.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • JPMorgan says it is not liable for top banker's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of facilitating its former client's sex trafficking enterprise. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, JPMorgan said emails between former executive Jes Staley and Epstein provided no basis for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which filed the lawsuit, to suggest Staley could "detect Epstein's sex trafficking."

  • Domino's Pizza posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • Southwest Airlines Has a Flight Attendant, Pilots Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • U.S. jobless claims fall; inflation revised higher in fourth quarter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to a persistently tight labor market, and further fueling fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates higher than anticipated. Those worries were amplified by other data on Thursday showing inflation was much stronger than initially thought in the fourth quarter, which raises the risk of higher readings when the government publishes January's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price data on Friday. While the Fed is expected to deliver two additional rate hikes of 25 basis points in March and May, financial markets are betting on another increase in June.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.