US Tech Giants Drop; Asia Stocks to Open Lower: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. fell in late trading after reporting earnings, sending Nasdaq 100 futures tumbling. Asian equity benchmarks are set for modest declines.

Alphabet sank after reporting revenue from its core search advertising business that fell short of estimates, overshadowing an otherwise strong end to the year. Microsoft’s cloud growth disappointed some on Wall Street — even as the company posted its strongest revenue growth since 2022.

Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8% while those for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%. Equities edged lower in Australia, while contracts pointed to declines for Japan and Hong Kong.

US benchmarks struggled for solid footing in Tuesday’s session as Wall Street digested a hotter-than-estimated reading on job openings, which left investors guessing what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will say at a rate policy meeting Wednesday. The market further trimmed bets on a March Fed cut.

“Tomorrow may be significant for markets as the cross-currents of big-tech earnings, the ADP jobs report, the distribution of Treasury issuance, and Powell comments meet at a critical juncture,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “I’m expecting Powell to take some rate cuts off the table by perhaps even calling the current projections aggressive.”

The S&P 500 was little changed, while the Nasdaq 100 underperformed, with Apple Inc. leading losses in megacaps. Traders also waded through results from an economic barometer — United Parcel Service Inc. — which tumbled on a disappointing outlook. The courier plans to cut 12,000 jobs. Financial shares gained after a bullish analyst call on major US banks. Treasury two-year yields rose four basis points to 4.36%. Ten-year yields fell two basis points to 4.05%.

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows 38% of respondents expect Wednesday’s Fed meeting to be “risk-on,” 39% are betting on a mixed or negligible reaction and only 23% said “risk-off.” On aggregate, investors are paying more attention to payrolls (59%) than the Fed (41%) this week, according to the tally.

Swap contracts referencing the March Fed meeting date — the next one after this week’s — now show about a third of a 25-basis-point drop. Late last year, a quarter-point cut in March was completely priced in, reflecting expectations for labor-market cooling that have failed to materialize.

US job openings unexpectedly rose in December to the highest level in three months while fewer Americans quit their jobs. Tuesday’s data kicks off a slew of releases that will offer insights into the state of the labor market. A report due Wednesday is forecast to point to easing employment costs at the end of 2023, while the government’s jobs report Friday is projected to show US employers added around 185,000 positions in January.

“The job market holds the keys to future Fed policy,” said Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial. “In addition to the solid job market, uncertainty over the impact from Red Sea shipping disruption adds pressure to the Fed as they prepare markets for rate cuts.”

Separate data showed US consumer confidence increased in January to the highest level since the end of 2021 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and the job market amid more sanguine views about inflation.

“For the Federal Reserve — as most data releases are now interpreted through the lens of the Fed — concern is centered on whether a more confident consumer could ignite another bout of inflation,” said Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial. “Still, consumer confidence is key to whether the economic landscape remains robust, helping to ensure a soft landing.”

Five megacaps with a combined market value of over $10 trillion report results this week. Those firms, along with the other members of Magnificent Seven, carry an about 34% premium to the S&P 500 in terms of forward price-to-earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“If we don’t get any shockingly negative news from the large-cap tech earnings this week and (especially) if the Fed sticks with its current (much more) dovish rhetoric, it’s going to give investors the kind of green light that could push the stock market higher into February —just like the market rallied strongly into February in 2020,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.

In other markets, the dollar was little changed and short-dated Treasury yields rose after the jobs-opening data. Oil rose in choppy trading after earlier dropping on Saudi Aramco’s abandonment of a plan to boost output capacity.

Key events this week:

China non-manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, housing starts, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from January policy meeting, Wednesday

Boeing announces earnings amid US government safety probe, Wednesday

Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference, Wednesday.

US Treasury quarterly refunding, Wednesday.

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US productivity, construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Amazon, Meta, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas earnings, Thursday

Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

US employment report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.56 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $43,321.68

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,366.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.03%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

