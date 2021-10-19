U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.75
    +12.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,202.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,328.50
    +38.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.70
    +7.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.33
    +0.89 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    +16.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.56 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.19 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9700
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,446.88
    +748.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.62
    +5.99 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.69
    +1.86 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

US Tech Innovators Choose Montenegro Citizenship by Investment Program for Domicile Diversification

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henley & Partners is reporting a sharp rise in interest in the Montenegro Citizenship by Investment Program, with a flood of applications from dynamic, successful US citizens, most of whom are high-powered Generation Xers. The leading international residence and citizenship advisory firm is one of only three government appointed marketing agents for Montenegro's highly sought-after citizenship program, which is due to close at the end of this year.

Rade Ljumović, Managing Partner at Henley & Partners in Montenegro, says high-net-worth investors are drawn to Montenegro for multiple reasons. "Over and above the mild Mediterranean climate and abundant beauty, investors see significant opportunities in Montenegro — one of the fastest-growing Balkan economies. We are receiving applications from leading US innovators in the tech sphere, whose real estate investment is just the start — all are fully aware that Montenegro is focused on boosting digital innovation. There are no restrictions on foreign ownership and Montenegro offers one of Europe's most favorable tax regimes. In addition to all the usual benefits of an additional citizenship, the property boom means that investors are likely to see excellent returns on their real estate investment."

US citizens are aware of growing need for diversifying their citizenship portfolios, says Mehdi Kadiri, Managing Partner and Head of North America at Henley & Partners. "The shock waves of Covid-19-driven volatility throughout 2021 have seen more entrepreneurs building diversified domicile portfolios through investing in residence and citizenship by investment programs, such as Montenegro's attractive offering. The primary aim is to overcome the limitations and associated risks of being restricted to a single jurisdiction. With its ease of access to major EU metropolises, investors see Montenegro as an ideal, well-priced gateway to Europe and the associated networking and business opportunities throughout the region."

Applicants to the Montenegro Citizenship-by-Investment Program need to make a minimum financial contribution of EUR 350,000 (investment of EUR 250,000 and a donation of EUR 100,000 to the country), and in exchange, and subject to a stringent vetting and due diligence process including thorough background checks, they and their families are granted Montenegrin citizenship within three to five months.

Montenegro's passport consistently ranks in the top 50 worldwide. Currently it sits in 48th position on the Henley Passport Index, with its holders enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 123 destinations worldwide, including the countries in Europe's Schengen Area as well as Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE. In addition to being a NATO member, Montenegro is a recognized candidate for future membership of the EU, with the government's chief negotiator, Zorka Kordić, recently giving 2024 as the target timeline for Montenegrin accession.

Read the Full Media Statement

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-tech-innovators-choose-montenegro-citizenship-by-investment-program-for-domicile-diversification-301401057.html

SOURCE Henley & Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Uber Gaining from High Prices and High Demand

    Throughout the pandemic, the number of individuals going to and from places decreased, and with it so did passengers using ride-hailing apps. Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) also saw its driver supply decline, and has since been attempting to attract drivers, in line with the reopening-induced increased demand. Meanwhile, Uber has recently hiked its average ride price, something consumers appear to have digested. (See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks) Providing his bullish hypothesis on the mob

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nio Day 2021 To Be Held Dec. 18: What You Need To Know

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)'s annual Nio Day event, where the electric vehicle manufacturer makes key product and service announcements, is set for December. What Happened: The company confirmed on the Nio app as well as its Weibo account that Nio Day 2021 will held at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China on Dec. 18. Suzhou was announced as the host city by Nio in late July following a multi-step selection process. Suzhou is a city located west of Shanghai, and is close to Zhejiang and Jiangsu pr

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • 2 Stocks Making Waves as the Market Treads Water

    Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) managed to buck a trend that has hurt Chinese stocks lately with good news on the regulatory front, but online real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell to levels it hasn't seen in more than a year as it made a business move that investors didn't like much. Shares of Baidu were higher by 4% early Monday afternoon. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is reportedly looking at making new rules that would force media companies like Tencent Holdings and TikTok parent company ByteDance to make their content available to third-party search engines.

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • Will Covid-19 Booster Approval Boost Moderna Stock? Analyst Weighs In

    The regulators might be uncertain whether Moderna’s (MRNA) Covid-19 vaccine is suitable for younger people, but an FDA panel was unanimous in agreement when considering the use of its booster shot. The committee voted 19-0 in favor of a Spikevax booster to be administered at least 6 months following completion of the primary vaccines for individuals over 65, for those between ages 18 to 64 who are at risk either for medical reasons or via occupation and for people in long-term care. So, good new

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.