US Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Narrows as Services Surplus Rises
(Bloomberg) -- The US trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in November, driven by a pickup in services exports and a slight decline in imports of merchandise.
Most Read from Bloomberg
IPhone Survives 16,000-Foot Fall, Helps Steer Jet-Panel Hunt
Chinese Billionaire Is Second-Biggest Foreign Owner of US Land
Boeing Slumps After Panel Blowout Leads to Partial 737 Grounding
The deficit in goods and services trade shrank 2% from the prior month to $63.2 billion, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $64.9 billion gap.
The value of imports and exports each decreased 1.9%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.
Despite the November decline, merchandise imports remain elevated against a backdrop of resilient consumer spending. US exports of services climbed for a fourth month, to a record $85.7 billion in a broad advance.
On an inflation-adjusted basis, the merchandise trade deficit shrank to $84.8 billion in November, the smallest in three months. Prior to the current report, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast showed trade subtracting 0.23 percentage point from fourth-quarter growth.
The drop in goods imports reflected decreases in industrial supplies, consumer goods and capital equipment. US exports were restrained by decreases in shipments of vehicles, industrial supplies and consumer goods.
Digging Deeper
Travel exports — or spending by visitors to the US — rose 1.4% after falling in October
Travel imports — a measure of Americans traveling abroad — climbed 2.7% to a record high
The US merchandise-trade deficit with China narrowed to the smallest level in a year. The value of goods imported from China declined more than 11% to the lowest since March 2020
The goods shortfall with Mexico increased to the largest on record
(Adds graphic)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Tropical Underworld: The Murder Case That Could Topple an Alleged Crime Empire
Private Equity’s Horrible, No-Good ’23 Set to Continue Into ’24
Can Biden Convince Americans His Brand of Populism Is Better Than Trump’s?
Everyone Wants a Piece of the NBA’s New National TV Contract
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.