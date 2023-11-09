US Treasury Dept aware of cybersecurity issue at ICBC affecting Treasury market -spokesperson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is aware of a cybersecurity issue at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China that has affected the Treasury market, and is in regular contact with key financial sector participants and regulators, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
The Treasury issued the statement following a Financial Times report that a ransomware attack at ICBC had "disrupted" the US Treasury market by preventing the bank from settling Treasury trades on behalf of other market participants.
