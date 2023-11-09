Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.18
    -32.60 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.15
    -200.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,526.23
    -124.18 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.45
    -25.62 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.45
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.30
    +5.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6320
    +0.1090 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2740
    +0.3990 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,235.69
    +495.38 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    754.48
    +0.83 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.67
    +53.95 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,646.46
    +479.98 (+1.49%)
     

US Treasury Dept aware of cybersecurity issue at ICBC affecting Treasury market -spokesperson

Reuters
The logo of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is seen at its branch at its headquarters in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is aware of a cybersecurity issue at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China that has affected the Treasury market, and is in regular contact with key financial sector participants and regulators, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Treasury issued the statement following a Financial Times report that a ransomware attack at ICBC had "disrupted" the US Treasury market by preventing the bank from settling Treasury trades on behalf of other market participants.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement