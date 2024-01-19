US Treasury Team Meets China Economy Czar, Extending Engagement

(Bloomberg) -- Officials from the US Treasury and China’s central bank concluded two days of talks in Beijing on a wide range of international financial issues Friday, with the two sides agreeing to continue to meet “regularly.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

The meetings of the financial working group, as it’s been named, included discussions on “financial stability and capital markets issues, international financial institutions, sustainable finance, cross-border payments and data, and anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism,” the Treasury said in a statement.

US officials also met with Vice Premier He Lifeng, China’s top economic policy official, telling him that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen looked forward to visiting China again “at the appropriate time.”

The vice premier said that both sides should continue to make good use of the financial working group mechanism, and consolidate the momentum of cooperation in the financial sector, according to China’s official readout on the sessions.

Yellen visited Beijing in July and held talks with He in San Francisco in November. The sessions this week marked the third meeting of the financial working group.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.