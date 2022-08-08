U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

US imposes sanctions on cryptocurrency mixer that allegedly laundered over $7 billion

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The US is ramping up its efforts to crack down on shady cryptocurrency mixers. The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash, a mixer that allegedly helped launder more than $7 billion in stolen crypto funds since its inception in 2019. Like a previous sanctions target, Blender, Tornado Cash is accused of "indiscriminately" helping thieves by hiding transaction details while failing to institute meaningful anti-laundering safeguards. North Korea's state-sponsored Lazarus Group hackers are believed to have funneled $455 million through the mixer.

The sanctions block transactions with or for the benefit of Tornado Cash-related individuals and entities, whether they're located in the US or controlled by Americans. Anyone who detects banned activity is required to inform the Treasury's Offices of Foreign Assets Control.

Tornado Cash runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Officials said the mixer played a role in other large-scale thefts, including the Harmony Bridge heist (where it laundered $96 million) from June and this month's Nomad attack (involving "at least" $7.8 million).

The government has taken legal action against crypto mixers for years. Federal law enforcement charged an Ohio man in 2020 for running a darknet mixer that helped criminals launder $300 million. The Treasury only started sanctioning mixers when it blocked Blender this May, however. The US now believes criminal-friendly mixers are a national security threat, and hopes efforts like these will curb both terrorism as well as attempts to dodge conventional sanctions.

  • US Treasury sanctions Tornado Cash, accused of laundering stolen crypto

    The U.S. has sanctioned decentralized cryptocurrency mixing service Tornado Cash for its role in enabling billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency to be laundered through its platform. Tornado Cash, which lets users make private transactions on the Ethereum network, has laundered more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since it was created in 2019, the Treasury said. This includes $445 million stolen by the Lazarus Group, a notorious North Korean-backed hacking group that is already under U.S. sanctions.

  • Arrival pauses work on its electric bus and car projects

    EV startup Arrival is icing its bus and car plans as it tries to manage its dwindling cash pile.

  • US Secretary of State Tweets, Deletes Claim That Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash Is North Korea-Sponsored

    U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised eyebrows Monday when he tweeted that the U.S. Treasury Department had "sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which is a U.S.-sanctioned, DPRK state-sponsored hacking group, used by the DPRK to launder money." One hour and three minutes later, the tweet had been deleted and replaced with what the Treasury Department actually alleged: That Tornado Cash was used by a North Korean hacking group to launder funds.

  • Less than 1 percent of Netflix’s subscribers are playing its games

    Netflix’s entry into the gaming market is off to a slow start.

  • Lucid Air will soon have a 'Stealth Look' trim option

    The $6,000 theme swaps out 35 exterior components to give the EV a 'darker and overtly sporting personality.'

  • What we bought: This LED desk lamp gave me the best lighting for video calls

    Lume Cube's Edge Light illuminates my desk and my face, and can charge my phone while doing so.

  • Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com enters South Korea via acquisitions 

    Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has acquired two startups in South Korea -- payment service provider PnLink and virtual asset provider OK-BIT -- for an undisclosed amount, Crypto.com said. The company also said Monday it has secured registrations under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset service provider. “We are committed to working with regulators to continue to bring our products and services to market, particularly in countries like South Korea where consumers have shown strong interest and adoption of digital currencies,” said Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive officer Kris Marszalek.

  • LG's T90 earbuds come with Dolby Head Tracking technology

    The company has also introduced its first fitness-focused model for the product line.

  • UAE Cracks Down on Crypto Real Estate Money Laundering

    The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stated on Monday that real estate agents will have to alert money laundering authorities of any property sales paid for in crypto. “The Hash” panel discusses what this means for crypto adoption and regulation in the UAE.

  • Americans Banned From Using Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash

    The U.S. Treasury Department banned all Americans from using decentralized crypto mixing service Tornado Cash on Monday. The department barred its use by U.S. persons as a matter of national security because North Korean hackers allegedly use the mixer to launder stolen crypto funds. “The Hash” panel discusses what this means for online privacy in the crypto space.

  • Senate passes sweeping climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act

    After more than a year of infighting, President Joe Biden’s climate agenda has cleared a significant hurdle.

  • Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect

    A judge set bail at $5 million on Monday for a man suspected of killing four people and trying to burn down their homes in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set bond at 10% of $5 million for 42-year-old Jason Jones, meaning he would have to put up $500,000 to be released from jail while he awaits trial. Neither Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc nor a spokeswoman for CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where Jones is being treated for serious burns, would give Jones’ current medical condition on Monday.

  • Geek+ raises another $100M for its warehouse robots

    Geek+ is extremely good at raising money based on that fact. The Beijing-based warehouse robotics firm just raised another $100 million in funding, labeled a “Series E1," with participation from  Intel Capital, Vertex Growth and Qingyue Capital Investment.

  • Equalum lands new capital to help companies build data pipelines

    The pandemic prompted countless companies to migrate to the cloud. In a recent MuleSoft survey, 84% of organizations said that data and app integration challenges were hindering their digital transformations and, by extension, their adoption of cloud platforms. Spurred to meet the need, software engineer Nir Livneh founded Equalum, a startup providing software that integrates with existing infrastructure to process and transform data, including streaming data.

  • Karuna's stock jumps 42% after sharing promising Phase 3 data for its schizophrenia drug

    Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. soared 42.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for schizophrenia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Karuna told investors it expects to submit the therapy to the Food and Drug Administration in "mid-2023." RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams expects the drug could generate $1.3 billion in annual sales, according to an investor note. The "profile continues to look very differentiated from e

  • Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests

    Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was due to arrive on Thursday at the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka's south for five days for replenishment. It is currently sailing in the east Indian Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • The Father And Son Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Were Sentenced To Life In Prison For Federal Hate Crimes

    Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and his neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are already serving life sentences, having been convicted of felony murder in a Georgia state court.View Entire Post ›

  • Mexico Should Stop Making Beer in Drought-Plagued North, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico, the world’s largest beer exporter, should stop making the drink in the north of the country as the region faces severe water shortages, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItStocks Whipsaw With Technology Under Pressure: Markets WrapTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedCitiz

  • NFL, NFLPA: Ayahuasca isn’t banned under substance-abuse policy or PED policy

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted in a podcast that debuted last week to using ayahuasca in recent offseasons. In so doing (and in openly talking about using it), Rodgers faces no issues with the NFL. Both the league and the NFL Players Association have informed PFT that ayahuasca counts as neither a prohibited compound under [more]

  • US Crypto Regulation Bill Needs More Work to Define Boundaries, Former Prosecutor Says

    Former federal prosecutor Grant Fondo joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss the latest effort by the U.S. Senate to divy up crypto regulation between the SEC and CFTC, and why that effort doesn’t settle the issue of who should regulate what.