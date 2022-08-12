U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

US unmasks alleged Conti ransomware operative, offers $10M for intel

Carly Page
·2 min read

The U.S. government said it will offer up to $10 million for information related to five people believed to be high-ranking members of the notorious Russia-backed Conti ransomware gang.

The reward is offered as part of the U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which on Thursday shared an image of a known Conti ransomware operator known as “Target,” marking the first time the U.S. government has publicly identified a Conti operative. The program, which specifically seeks information on national security threats, is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the identification and location of Target, along with four other alleged Conti members known as “Tramp,” “Dandis,” “Professor,” and “Reshaev.”

The RFJ said it would also pay out up to $5 million “for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of any individual in any country conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a Conti variant ransomware incident.”

The State Department said Conti has carried out more than 1,000 ransomware operations targeting U.S. and international critical infrastructure, including law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services and 911 dispatch centers. Most recently, the gang infiltrated 27 government institutions in Costa Rica and demanded a $20 million ransom, which saw the country's newly-elected President Rodrigo Chaves declare his country “at war” with the ransomware group.

The gang rebranded from Ryuk to Conti in 2020, and later sided with Russia in its war against Ukraine, pledging to respond to any cyber attacks on the Russian government or the country’s critical infrastructure. But this backfired when a disgruntled Conti member leaked over 170,000 internal chat conversations between other Conti members and the source code for the ransomware itself.

This breach led to the eventual shutdown of the Conti ransomware brand in June this year, though it’s believed members of the gang have quietly moved into other ransomware operations including Hive, AvosLocker, BlackCat, and Hello Kitty.

"The only goal Conti had wanted to meet with this final attack was to use the platform as a tool of publicity, performing their own death and subsequent rebirth in the most plausible way it could have been conceived," according to a May report by Advanced Intel.

The RFJ’s bounty program was initially launched to gather information on national security threats and terrorists targeting U.S. interests and has expanded to offer rewards for information on cyber criminals. It’s also offering bounties for information on the Russia-backed REvil and Evil Corp hacking groups.

State previously offered $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of those who held a "key leadership position" within Conti.

Fears grow for smaller nations after ransomware attack on Costa Rica escalates

Recommended Stories

  • New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more

    Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.

  • Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks

    Amazon's cash-cow cloud division AWS has launched a new service designed to help companies deploy their own private 5G networks -- eventually, at least. AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it's now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally "in the near future." "It supports 4G LTE today, and will support 5G in the future, both of which give you a consistent, predictable level of throughput with ultra low latency," AWS chief evangelist Jeff Barr wrote in a blog post.

  • Climate scientists chase Arctic storms

    Why climate scientists are trying to fly through Arctic cyclones in a small aircraft.

  • Lawrence: ‘Merrick Garland has outsmarted Donald Trump at every turn’

    MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Attorney General Garland “has handled the most important week of his life flawlessly” and says “Donald Trump has no idea what to say now with Merrick Garland closing in on him.”

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • Amazon, Oracle Shrug Off Lawmaker Fears of Abortion Data Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Oracle Corp. and other data providers pressed by a group of US lawmakers about how they sell mobile phone location data offered assurances that the information couldn’t be used to track individuals seeking abortion services.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconduct

  • Putin’s War Hurls His Economy Back Four Years in One Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record even if less sharply than initially feared.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor Corn

  • The Inflation Reduction Act should have closed this tax loophole for the rich. Here’s the real cost of Sen. Sinema’s decisive vote

    Closing the carried interest loophole for private equity managers could raise $180 billion over 10 years–and it wouldn't hurt a single investor.

  • The Big Winners—and Losers —in the Inflation Bill

    The proposals aim at boosting domestic energy production, extending healthcare benefits and lowering the costs of prescription drugs, and increasing federal tax enforcement.

  • If you thought the Trump raid was a fiasco, turns out you were right

    Federal sources tell Newsweek what happened at Mar-a-Lago: The FBI truly thought this wasn't going to be a big deal. Whoops.

  • House set to pass Inflation Reduction Act: What Democrats’ bill does for climate, drug prices and taxes

    Here's a look at some of the major provisions in the bill, which could deliver some big changes for the U.S. economy.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Trevor Noah Spots 1 Big Error Informant Made Before 'Betraying Trump's Trust'

    Trump is reportedly paranoid about a potential "rat" who may have tipped off the FBI to classified documents stored at his home.

  • What You Need to Know About the $700 Billion Inflation Reduction Act

    Senate Democrats announced a deal on a $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act that aims to reduce inflation by paying down the national debt, lowering energy costs and extending affordable healthcare coverage for millions of Americans. This proposed legislation will need the … Continue reading → The post Inside the $700 Billion Inflation Reduction Act appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine receives new batch of M270 MLRS from the UK

    A new batch of M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from the UK has arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov stated on Twitter on Aug. 12.

  • South Korea Says Missile Shield ‘Not Negotiable’ With China

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea said the possible operation of a controversial American-made missile shield was “not negotiable,” pushing back at China’s efforts to hold President Yoon Suk Yeol to his predecessor’s policy to freeze its deployment. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarl

  • U.S. producer prices fall in July; weekly jobless claims climb

    The producer price index for final demand declined 0.5% last month, the first negative monthly reading since April 2020, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The PPI climbed 1.0% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.2% in July and increase 10.4% on a year-on-year basis.

  • Italian Right Plans to Take Telecom Italia Private, Halve Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s far-right Brothers of Italy party, which is leading polls ahead of snap elections next month, is promoting a plan to take Telecom Italia SpA private and sell off the phone company’s assets in a bid to cut its debt pile by more than half, people familiar with the matter said. The shares jumped.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Bal

  • Insiders say Trump is panicking as Kushner and Melania pointed to as possible moles in FBI raid

    Donald Trump is reportedly trying to hunt down someone who could’ve communicated with federal authorities

  • Exclusive: U.S. questioned Cheniere pollution controls during LNG plant permitting - documents

    U.S. regulators raised doubts about Cheniere Energy's decision to install higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years before they began operating, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents show that Cheniere, the top U.S. LNG exporter, may have had a chance to avoid its current struggle with looming federal limits on emissions of formaldehyde and other dangerous chemicals. The Texas-based company could be forced to undertake outages that might reduce or slow gas shipments to make expensive upgrades, potentially wiping out any cost savings made a decade ago when it disregarded concerns from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.