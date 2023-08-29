US Unveils Plan to Hit More Banks With Long-Term Debt Minimums

(Bloomberg) -- US officials unveiled their latest response to this year’s bank turmoil with a proposal to boost oversight of midsize lenders and require them to be better prepared for potential failures.

The plans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. aren’t a signal of new stresses in the sector, but are instead an attempt to ensure that lenders can be dissolved smoothly and quickly following any collapse.

The regulator on Tuesday plans to propose that banks with as little as $100 billion in assets be required to issue enough long-term debt to cover capital losses in times of severe stress. Lenders would also have to bolster their hypothetical resolution plans so, if needed, they could easily be taken apart.

The rapid failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in spotlighted hurdles in oversight for midsize lenders, known as regional banks. The plans would bring oversight of more in line with the scrutiny Wall Street’s largest firms.

Since March, US regulators have proposed a suite of plans to increase scrutiny. For the FDIC, the issue of who should shoulder costs for bank failures has become particularly contentious.

The US’s decision to cover all deposits at SVB and Signature — including those that were unsecured — cost the government’s bedrock Deposit Insurance Fund, which is typically used to cover as much as $250,000 in an account, billions of dollars. Big banks will now have to pay back much of that in fresh fees.

A buffer of long-term debt like the one to be proposed Tuesday would help protect the fund by avoiding the need for a system-risk exception, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said earlier this month.

The new long-term debt requirements would would be phased in over three years, according to the FDIC. The agency also said in a statement the new requirements wouldn’t result in additional total loss-absorbing capacity requirements, or TLAC.

