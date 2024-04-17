US watchdog to look into FAA's oversight of Boeing 737, 787 manufacturing, Semafor reports

(Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Transportation's watchdog is looking into the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing's manufacturing of 737s and 787s, Semafor reported on Wednesday.

"It's very healthy for the (Office of Inspector General) to be constantly auditing everything that happens across the DoT," the report quoted U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as having said at the Semafor World Economy Summit.

"Obviously, when something is in the news, they're going to take a closer look the same way we're taking a closer look at Boeing."

Boeing deferred a request for comment to the DoT, while the DoT and FAA did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters.

In February, a group of U.S. lawmakers wanted the FAA to answer key questions about its oversight of Boeing, which has come under intense criticism and scrutiny since a door plug panel tore off a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet at 16,000 feet on Jan. 5.

In the aftermath of the blowout incident, the embattled planemaker has undergone a management shakeup, U.S. regulators have put curbs on its production, and deliveries have fallen by half in March.

