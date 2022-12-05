US winter wear market to grow by 2.55% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising Popularity of Digital Payment Systems will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Winter Wear Market 2023-2027

Winter wear market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Amazon.com Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Boohoo Group Plc, CustomInk LLC, Dillards Inc., Gap Inc., Groupon Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product and Retail Channel

In 2017, the US winter wear market was valued at USD 94.82 billion. The US winter wear market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.31 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 2.85% according to Technavio.

US winter wear market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Winter wear Market - Vendor Insights

The winter wear market in the US is highly fragmented with the presence of both international and regional vendors and a growing number of private players. Different vendors are adopting different strategies to increase their market share. Key vendors are competing in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. Leading competitors are focusing on maintaining their dominance in the market through partnerships and the acquisition of new brands. Competition in the market is likely to intensify during the forecast period, with several product launches lined up, leading to price wars. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Story continues

Backcountry.com LLC - The company offers winter wear such as Notchtop GORE TEX Active Jacket, Urban ALLIED Down Parka, and Hybrid Grid Fleece Pullover.

Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers winter wear such as Fnatic Black Line Outerwear Jacket.

CustomInk LLC - The company offers winter wear such as Port Authority V Neck Sweater, and Port Authority Women Premium Interlock Cardigan.

Winter wear market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Rising popularity of digital payment systems

Rising demand for premium-quality winter wear

Increase in online spending and sales

Key Challenges:

Threat from counterfeit products

High labor cost

Volatility in prices of raw materials

The winter wear market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this winter wear market report in US?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the winter wear market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the winter wear market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across US

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of winter wear market vendors in US

Related Reports:

The winter sports apparel market size is expected to increase to USD 623.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. The innovations in winter sports apparel designs and portfolio expansion is notably driving the winter sports apparel market growth, although factors such as high costs of winter sports infrastructure may impede the market growth.

The compression wear and shapewear market is projected to grow by USD 697.13 million with a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for plus-size clothing is notably driving the compression wear and shapewear market growth, although factors such as counterfeit apparel products may impede the market growth.

Winter Wear Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 129 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.55 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Amazon.com Inc., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Boohoo Group Plc, CustomInk LLC, Dillards Inc., Gap Inc., Groupon Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The TJX Companies Inc., VF Corp., Walmart Inc., and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.2 Retail Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

7.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Mass merchandisers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Online retailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

11.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

11.5 Backcountry.com LLC

11.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

11.7 CustomInk LLC

11.8 Gap Inc.

11.9 Groupon Inc.

11.10 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

11.11 Industria de Diseno Textil SA

11.12 Kohls Corp.

11.13 Macys Inc.

11.14 Penney OpCo LLC

11.15 The TJX Companies Inc.

11.16 VF Corp.

11.17 Walmart Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations



