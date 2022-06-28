U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    +36.86 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,794.58
    +356.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,598.96
    +74.41 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.05
    +16.31 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.01 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2230
    +0.0290 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2600
    +0.8140 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,079.39
    +173.92 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.03
    +10.97 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.91
    +88.59 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

US WorldMeds to Deploy StayinFront TouchRx CRM

Stayinfront
·3 min read
Stayinfront
Stayinfront

Fairfield, NJ, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life science organizations, announced today a partnership with US WorldMeds, a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, and brings to market unique healthcare products designed to improve the lives of patients with challenging conditions and unmet medical needs.

StayinFront will provide its advanced mobile solution, StayinFront TouchRx®, to US WorldMeds’ field representatives to maximize their efficiency and effectiveness. The cost-effective solution offers a broad range of features that will provide the tools needed to effectively target key HCPs, launch Closed Loop Marketing (CLM) presentations and track sample distribution with a PDMA compliant sampling module. US WorldMeds will also utilize advanced modules including StayinFront Briefcase to manage the distribution of approved content and emails, Mobile KPIs to keep reps focused on performance against goals and Event Management for event planning, approval, and summary information capture. StayinFront TouchRx is supported by a highly experienced team that has worked with Life Science companies for over 20 years.

“Partnering with StayinFront will allow us to cost effectively consolidate a broad range of requirements into one mobile application, improving representative efficiency,” commented Crystal Grinter, Associate Director, Information Technology at US WorldMeds. “StayinFront’s TouchRx platform enables us to more effectively guide our field team’s efforts and track effectiveness with built-in analytics, dashboards and KPIs.”

“Life science companies continue to seek cost effective ways to maximize field team’s productivity. They are looking to leverage a partner with experience and a proven record of delivering effective tools along with best-in-class support. StayinFront TouchRx, delivers an intuitive interface that empowers field teams and mangers,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President Sales, North America at StayinFront.

About US WorldMeds 

US WorldMeds is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose treatment options are making a difference in the lives of the patients and communities it serves. USWM takes an agile and personal approach to pharmaceuticals – pioneering research and product development in therapeutic areas that desperately need new solutions. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, USWM has a global presence and more than 15 years of experience in the development, licensure, and commercialization of unique products. For more information about USWM, visit https://usworldmeds.com/.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is the selling technology partner for Life Science companies of all sizes. Pharma and Biotech companies rely on StayinFront to optimize field team performance and streamline sales operations by reducing the complexity, time, and costs of CRM. StayinFront’s products provide companies with timely, accurate field data, streamline compliance with Federal and State regulations and deliver actionable insights, empowering managers, and field reps to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Mexico, Singapore and New Zealand, with customers in fifty countries using our platform. Visit https://www.stayinfront.com/life-sciences-pharma-crm to find out more.

StayinFront Contact 
Ken Arbadji 
Vice President of Sales, North America 
+1 (973) 461-4800 x3247 
karbadji@stayinfront.com

Media Contact 
Mehaique Nawaz  
PR@stayinfront.com  
+44 (0) 1494 429 565 x7216


Recommended Stories

  • Renault teams up with Atos on data gathering

    French carmaker Renault is teaming up with software company Atos, the companies said on Tuesday, to collect and analyse data in a "strategic collaboration" to help sector players reduce costs. Renault and Atos said their data partnership would allow manufacturers to collect and structure data from industrial equipment at scale to improve operational excellence and product quality.

  • Companies, Top Marketers See Value in Part-Time ‘Fractional’ CMO Jobs

    Companies in need of new marketing leadership are increasingly turning to interim, or fractional, chief marketing officers to drive growth.

  • Inflation is hitting small businesses hardest in these cities and states

    Small-business owners are also dealing with higher prices and supply chain problems. Here's where they're feeling it the most.

  • Major Accrediting Body Calls For B-Schools To Ramp Up Positive Impact Programming

    Sustainability has worked its way into the curriculum at most, if not all, major business schools One of the three main global accrediting agencies for business schools is issuing a challenge to its members ... The post Major Accrediting Body Calls For B-Schools To Ramp Up Positive Impact Programming appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Bitcoin Investment Products See Record $423M Outflows

    Digital asset investment products saw a record of $423 million in net outflows last week, the largest of all time. The outflows were solely focused on bitcoin. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Netflix’s Plan to Fix Its Subscription Crisis Starts in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is looking to Asia after its shock first-quarter slowdown, seeking to both maintain growth in the one region where it’s still adding subscribers and replicate its success there in other parts of the world.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the

  • Returning to the office can determine whether you have a ‘job’ or a ‘career,’ bank CEO says

    “If you want a job, stay remote all the time,” Jefferies CEO Richard Handler says. “If you want a career, engage with the rest of us in the office.”

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cisco Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • SMEs Can Turn Ambition Into Action With SAP Product Footprint Management for Clean Operations

    by Mark Innes

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • M&A drivers tap the brakes on private deals as economy flashes yellow

    Broker at firm sees more caution as private market investments cooled in May, but interest remains robust for data centers.

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Needs Another Dip in Yields to Extend Rally

    The index surged on Friday as investors reduced their expectations on Federal Reserve rate hikes amid indications of a slowdown in economic growth.

  • Can Chip Gear Giant KLA Tencor Get Its Mojo Back?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for KLA Tencor shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Crypto broker Voyager Digital shares plunge 13% after issuing default notice to hedge fund Three Arrows, which missed $667 million payment

    Voyager Digital's shares fell about 13% on Monday to around $0.50, after the crypto broker said it issued a notice of default to Three Arrows, formerly one of the most active crypto hedge funds. Three Arrows defaulted on a loan to Voyager of about $666.7 million, including 15,250 BTC , or about $316.7 million based on bitcoin's recent price, or $350 million USDC, according to Voyager's statement Monday. Voyager also said it has engaged Moelis & Company as a financial advisor, and that is has bee

  • Crypto Stocks Show Why They’re Among the Riskiest of Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto curious stock investors are taking little comfort in the rebound in the shares of companies linked to the digital-asset world in the past week, with the sector underperforming just about every other risky corner of the financial markets this year by a wide margin. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia I

  • Higher oil prices help Angola pay off debts to Chinese banks

    A surge in crude oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine is hurting many economies around the world, but high prices are helping Angola, the second-largest oil producer in Sub-Saharan Africa, pay off debts to Chinese lenders. Angola's oil revenue rose from US$1.4 billion in April to US$2.1 billion in May, according to data from the country's finance ministry. Brent crude was trading at US$113.12 a barrel on Friday, up more than 48 per cent since the start of this year. Data from Ang

  • Nike Posts Flat Sales, Jump in Inventories

    Declining revenues in North America and China offset gains in Europe. The results were better than Wall Street analysts had predicted.

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Bitcoin Miners Fight for Survival as Crypto Winter Deepens

    Bitcoin miners are still offloading their assets fostering fears that a final capitulation could be on the cards very soon while some companies simply may not survive.