USA Bubble Tea Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 1,245 million by 2033 end, Growing at a CAGR of 13% During the Forecast Period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / As per Future Market Insights, bubble tea sales revenue in the USA will total US$ 368.7 million in 2023. Overall demand for bubble tea will increase at 13% CAGR across the USA through 2033. By the end of 2033, the USA Bubble tea market valuation will reach US$ 1,245.0 million.

The bubble tea market is rapidly expanding due to the diverse nature of the drink. Most bubble tea recipe have the tea base combined with milk, fruit, and chewy tapioca balls that are getting popularity among consumers due to their slushy consistency.

It serves a broad range of bubble tea flavors and is made with a variety of ingredients. It is classified as a modified beverage and is rapidly gaining favor in mature markets. As the bubble tea trend continues to gain momentum in the USA, sales are set to rise at a robust pace.

Rising preference for coffee, tea, and other beverages over carbonated drinks will boost bubble tea sales in the USA. Similarly, availability of various flavors such as coffee, fruits, and chocolate will fuel market expansion.

Social media is performing a significant role in the growing acceptance of bubble tea in the USA. Bubble tea shops became popular by making pretty drinks and encouraging customers to share aesthetic photos of their quirky beverages online.

Bubble tea is a unique phenomenon in that its popularity has been increasing with time rather than vanishing, as most trends do. Its consistent popularity can be explained in part by the demographic that consumes and distributes the beverage.

People in the USA see bubble tea as a healthier alternative to other sugary drinks, as it can be made with green tea or other natural ingredients. This has helped to attract health-conscious consumers to bubble tea shops.

Global Bubble Tea Market is estimated at USD 5.82 Bn by 2032, surge at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-32

Key Takeaways from USA Bubble Tea Market Study

The USA bubble tea market is set to cross a valuation of US$ 1,245.0 million by 2033.

Overall sales of bubble tea across the United States will rise at 13.0% CAGR over the next ten years.

By drink type, pure drink segment will hold around 23.4% share of the market in 2023.

Based on format, ready-to-drink bubble tea segment will progress at 12.9% CAGR through 2033.

By sugar content, reduced sugar/sugar-free segment is set to expand at 14.4% CAGR.

"Most companies are succeeding in reaching larger markets online. However, the bubble tea market is still trying to carve out a distinct presence. To succeed, manufacturers must incorporate a sense of luxury and convenience into their online marketing strategies." says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

Leading bubble tea players include Lollicup USA, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, Kung Fu Tea, Tiger Sugar, Quickly, Sharetea, DaBoba, Happy, Gong Cha, Boba Guys, Tapioca Express, La Kaffa International Co, Del Monte Foods Inc, Yifang USA Inc., Ten Ren Tea Co., Ltd., Lemon Bubble Tea, Bubbleology, 7 Leaves Café, Boba Loca, J Way, Foods, and Jazen Tea.

These players are expanding their product lines by launching new variants into the market. They are also employing strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and collaborations to strengthen their presence in the USA market. For instance,

In 2019, new bubble tea with a range of flavors, including traditional milk, mango, green apple, lychee, and honeydew, as well as a range of 14 toppings was introduced by Bubble Tea Supply Inc.

USA Bubble Tea Market Segmentations

By Drink Type:

Pure Drink

Fruit Tea

Milk Tea

Smoothie

Slush

Others (Yogurt, Soda and Water Based)

By Format:

Ready to Drink (RTD)

Instant Mixes

By Flavor:

Unflavored

Flavored

By Sugar Content:

Regular

Reduced Sugar/Sugar Free

By Distributional Channel:

Food Service Industry

Indirect (B2C) Retail

Online Retailing

