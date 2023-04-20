USA Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 15.3 Billion by the end of 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Growing Preference and Demand for Electronic Health Records is Uplifting the USA Electronic Health Records Market. Benefits associated with digital transformation, the rise of virtual care caused by COVID-19, and the availability of cloud services, are some of the key trends in this market

NEWARK, Del, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the market size for the USA Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market is expected to reach US$ 9.1 Billion in 2023. It is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of ~US$ 15.3 Billion in 2033.

Significant developments in networking and computer technology have altered how doctors practice medicine and expanded treatment options. One of the factors that have molded the industry and will continue to do.

It is also anticipated that increasing demand from consumers for the centralization and simplification of healthcare management will fuel the market for electronic health records. The centralization of health information management is driven by a value-based strategy that aims to reduce waste, standardize procedures, reduce costs, and enhance care quality to satisfy patients.

In terms of technology, AI has already begun to show its value in the medical science field. AI can quickly evaluate large volumes of data and identify the patterns and trends present in that data, enabling it to give clinicians recommendations for clinical diagnoses. To increase their capabilities, businesses are now exploring ways to combine voice capabilities with AI.

Doctors might ask an AI system precise questions about patients by using natural language to communicate with it. AI algorithms would evaluate data from the EHR and compare it to anticipated outcomes, notifying clinicians of any potential health concerns immediately. A doctor's capacity for multitasking will only be enhanced and increased through the usage of speech systems in conjunction with AI.

Acquisitions and mergers significantly accelerate a manufacturer’s ability to capture a significant share of the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

EHR Software dominated the market with a 63.3 % market share in the solution segment of the USA electronic health records market in 2022, as EHR helps providers better manage care for patients and provide better health care.

The Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 32.8% of the end-user category of the USA electronic health records market as EHRs

make it simpler for patients and providers to exchange digital data. EHRs assist medical workers in identifying patients more rapidly, lowering medical errors, and providing safer care. EHRs facilitate patient and provider communication as well as healthcare utility.

Midwest USA dominates among the five zones, with a market share of 24.2% in 2022.



“Improved Role & Application of EHR in Healthcare Information Systems and Increasing Engagement of Healthcare Practitioners to EHR Service Providers is set to propel the Electronic Health Records Market across the USA,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

A rising number of mergers and acquisitions by market participants are having a positive effect on the market and will contribute to its expansion in the years to come. These transactions aim to bring to market effective infrastructure intended to improve the timelines for the implementation of electronic health records.

MEDHOST® introduced MEDHOST Anesthesia Experience, a new anesthesia management solution, in March 2022. All fundamental components of anesthetic care are supported by the solution throughout the perioperative workflow.

Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. was acquired by the company on March 1, 2022. (HRG). As the need for outsourced revenue cycle operations from healthcare firms rises, the merger of HRG and TruBridge presents a substantial opportunity to utilize their distinct capabilities.

In November 2022, MEDITECH announced that Canadian users of Expanse, a leading platform for the digital care journey, can now easily integrate with SeamlessMD. With the use of digital, evidence-based pre- and post-care plans, doctors will be able to keep tabs on their patients before, during, and after hospitalization for conditions like surgery, cancer, pregnancy, mental health, and chronic care.



What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the USA electronic health records market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The USA electronic health records market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the solution (EHR software {cloud-based EHR, on-premise EHR),} and services {consulting, implementation, support & maintenance), and end-user (cardiothoracic, hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic labs, diagnostic imaging centers, payers, and others) and across five zones of the USA

Key Companies Profiled:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Medhost Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Allscripts

Medhost

Netsmart Technologies Inc.

Athena health

Harris Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Key Market Segments Covered in USA Electronic Health Records Industry Research

Solution:

EHR Software Cloud-based EHR On-premise EHR

Services Consulting Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance





End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Labs

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Payers

Others



