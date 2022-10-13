U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

USA Energy Drinks Industry Report 2022: A $21+ Billion Market by 2026 Featuring Alani Nu, Aspire, CELSIUS, Crystal Light, EHP Labs, Gatorade, Monster Energy, Red Bull, Rockstar, V8, Zevia, ZOA

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Drivers of Customer Experience: Energy Drinks Industry In the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that the US energy drinks market will cross a value of $21.01 billion by 2026, opening new opportunities for energy drink brands.

This report details customers' priorities expressed on eCommerce websites.

Global energy drink consumption has rapidly increased in the last 20 years. These drinks come in different varieties, like caffeinated or non-caffeinated, with or without dietary supplements and sugar, etc., and are captivated by any segment of customers irrespective of age.

As customers' buying preferences over energy drinks change over time, brands should always keep an eye on the market changes consistently. Tapping into rising customer preferences and trends and innovating on products and ingredients will help brands capture customers' attention.

Key growth factors of the energy drinks market

The energy drinks market keeps growing daily since it has become one of the most consumed drinks people use for quick energy boosting and as a drink in social gatherings.

Brands should ensure an unbroken supply chain and distribution to all target locations to make the products accessible to all customers. Also, people are becoming more health conscious and follow many diets like keto, vegan, sugar-free, etc. Understanding the rising trends and changing lifestyles and diets of different customer segments, offering those variations of drinks, and marketing them explicitly will help in exceptional growth in the energy drinks industry.

Using Consumer Insights to Deliver Superior Customer Experience

Energy drinks have become a staple drink, and people buy them daily. A huge crowd of customers is already purchasing it and trying different varieties. So, brands need to hear them, understand their current preferences, and alter their products and marketing strategies accordingly.

This study will help energy drinks and all brands from any other industry to learn how to keep track of their changing customer preferences and market trends and act upon them to satisfy customers. Also, brands will learn the main aspects that satisfy customers and how their competitors outperform them in critical aspects.

Learning these insights will help brands in their customer experience strategy and design a new customer experience environment that keeps satisfying customers according to the changing situations and trends.

What is covered in the report?

  • The growth rate of the Energy Drinks market in the USA

  • Analysis of key concerns that drive negativity in customer experience

  • Drill down into key aspects that contributed to more negative reviews

  • Analysis of each key category driver of Energy Drinks that drive positivity in customer experience

  • Drill down into key aspects that contributed to high positivity to customer experience

  • Analysis of top flavors preferred by Energy Drinks customers

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

  • Analysis of about 31k customer conversations happening on eCommerce websites

  • Analysis of rising trends in Energy Drink types

  • Analysis of the gender gap in Energy Drink consumption and aspects that plays a significant role in each gender's choices

This report aims to cover:

  • The growth rate of the Energy Drinks market in the USA

  • Analysis of key concerns that drive negativity in customer experience

  • Analysis of key category drivers of Energy Drinks that drive positivity in customer experience

  • Analysis of top flavors preferred by Energy Drink customers

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

  • Customer verbatim

  • Analysis of rising trends in Energy Drink types

  • Analysis of the gender gap in Energy Drink consumption

Companies covered

  • Alani Nu

  • Aspire

  • CELSIUS

  • Crystal Light

  • EHP Labs

  • Gatorade

  • Monster Energy

  • Red Bull

  • Rockstar

  • V8

  • Zevia

  • ZOA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2ghtc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


