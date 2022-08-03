U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

USA Managed Care Organization & Southern Premier Administrators Achieve Dual HITRUST® Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements for Healthcare Data

·3 min read

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certifications demonstrate USA MCO's commitment to meeting
key regulations and protecting sensitive healthcare information

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Managed Care Organization (USA MCO), the largest, most comprehensive, privately held Preferred Provider Organization in America, today announced that the Beacon Spyglass System utilized by its Southern Premier Administrators (SPA) unit has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. Additionally, the company's Bevo System, which supports PPO Network operations and Claims repricing services, also achieved the same Certified status. Both systems run out of data centers in Phoenix, AZ and Austin, TX.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that SPA's Beacon Spyglass System and USA MCO's Bevo System have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risks associated with client, insured and provider data. Achieving these certifications puts USA MCO and SPA among an elite group of organizations worldwide and an even smaller group within the healthcare field. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Attaining these certifications is one of the ways USA MCO and SPA demonstrate our commitment to protecting the data of our clients, their insureds, and our network providers," stated Charles Berry, CTO at USA MCO. "We know healthcare data is among the most sensitive areas and also one of the most vulnerable. We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification for these two systems."

"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that USA MCO is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."

About USA Managed Care Organization

USA Managed Care Organization (USA MCO) is the largest, most comprehensive, privately held Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) in America. Through esteemed panels of preferred providers, ancillary products, and specialty services covering the full continuum of care, USA MCO offers innovative alternatives to traditional group health and workers' compensation medical benefits.

About Southern Premier Administrators

Southern Premier Administrators (SPA") is a full-service Third Party Administrator with a competitive edge, delivering the highest quality of service through its dedicated team of Customer Care Specialists and Benefit Advisors/Analysts. SPA works with clients to deliver state of the art solutions for health plans in order to protect their valuable assets, their employees.

Media Contact:
Brad Bogle
512-820-3989
341842@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-managed-care-organization--southern-premier-administrators-achieve-dual-hitrust-risk-based-2-year-certification-to-manage-risk-improve-security-posture-and-meet-compliance-requirements-for-healthcare-data-301598319.html

SOURCE USA Managed Care Organization

