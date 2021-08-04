U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.00
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,850.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,022.25
    -24.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.00
    -22.40 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    -1.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.90
    +16.80 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1895
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1340
    -0.0420 (-3.57%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -0.63 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3939
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7530
    -0.2970 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,778.29
    +264.87 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.82
    +8.38 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.38
    +9.66 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

USA Medical LLC Announces Free 48-hour Covid-19 Testing Kits

·2 min read

Funded by the C.A.R.E.S. Act, Weekly Test Kits are FREE for Schools, Government Agencies and Corporation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, USA Medical LLC, a company focused on developing safe, accurate, and fast COVID-19 test kits, announced immediate availability of free test kits for all organizations. Organizations include schools, colleges, prisons, businesses, government organizations, shelters, manufacturing plants, and all other organizations that have individuals in close proximity to each other.

Program Coordinator Barbara Drazga said in a statement: "The federal C.A.R.E.S. Act has provided $10 Billion in CDC funding that allows for FREE in-house Covid testing for all organizations and businesses.

"Our tests are easy to administer and results are reported confidentially to your organization within 48 hours of receiving your samples. NO personal information is collected from your employees during the entire process. There is no cost to organizations to order, administer and return these tests. We provide everything you need on your chosen testing schedule.

"Working with CDC Guidelines, our goal is to quickly track any virus spread to keep your employees and students safe during current uncertain pandemic-related times."

According to Drazga, the tests detect the Delta variant as well as new strains, so you can continue to keep your staff and their families safe and informed.

"Everything is no charge, FDA approved, 100% accurate and organizations are notified within 48 hours after of the ones that tested positive. We provide all the insulated packaging and ice packs at no charge. We email you a FedEx label, with instructions on how to package your samples."

Organizations can order their Free Covid tests by submitting this form. Our lab will confirm their needs and schedule delivery of test kits.

www.Cvtestkits.com

About USA Medical LLC: USAMedicalLLC is a Medical Test manufacturer located in Grapevine, Texas. USA Medical provides COVID testing to organizations small and medium including schools, summer camps, synagogues, prisons, homeless shelters, and major corporations including ADP, Hallmark Inc, Coca Cola, and Disney.

Media Contact:
USA Medical LLC
USAMedicalLLC.com
623-252-2321
315837@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usa-medical-llc-announces-free-48-hour-covid-19-testing-kits-301347521.html

SOURCE USA Medical LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Last Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported second-quarter earnings. Amazon's growth slowed and both companies provided weak guidance. In fact, now looks like a good time to buy both of these growth stocks.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Long, chief financial officer. In early June, we commenced joint tariff service to provide crude oil transportation from our Cushing terminal to our Nederland terminal.

  • Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

    The 24% surge in Robinhood's stock on Tuesday elevated it above the $38-price set in last Thursday's IPO and gave the company a market capitalization of about $39 billion. "People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The catalyst was certainly Cathie Wood putting in a sizable position after everyone was downbeat after the IPO."

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc